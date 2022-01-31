CNBC Indonesia
There is good news from the Ministry of Health regarding the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia
31 January 2022 07:30
Photo: Ambulance officers provide data on Covid-19 patients to guard officers at Wisma Atlet, Jakarta, Monday (17/1/2022). (CNBC Indonesia/Tri Susilo)
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia - Corona virus cases continue to rise in Indonesia. Yesterday, January 30, 2022, new positive cases of Covid-19 returned above 10,000 or 12,422 cases to be exact.
This is also influenced by transmission of Omicron which tends to be more infectious than other variants.
However, the Ministry of Health said that the percentage increase in cases in Indonesia was still lower than in neighboring countries. Corona cases in Indonesia are also said to be more controlled than some countries.
The following is a comparison of positive COVID-19 confirmations in Indonesia and neighboring countries:
Indonesia: 13.27 per 1 million population
Thailand: 110.20 per 1 million population
Malaysia: 121.19 per 1 million population
Singapore: 825.80 per 1 million population
Philippines: 233.71 per 1 million population
India: 220.71 per 1 million population
Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Vaccination Ministry of Health, dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the Ministry of Health imposed a level of restriction on community activities (PPKM) in each region, making Corona cases in Indonesia more controllable.
The PPKM is accompanied by strict health protocols, namely wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing hands with soap, reducing mobility, and staying away from crowds.
"These efforts are carried out consistently and are evaluated regularly. So that every time there are additional cases with small or large numbers, good care management is immediately carried out at the hospital," he said quoted from the official website of the Ministry of Health, Monday (31/1/2022) .
As an anticipatory measure for Omicron, the Ministry of Health provides telemedicine services for COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating (isoman). Starting from consultation to get free medicine.
"We always urge the public not to travel if it's not really important. Even now, in the midst of the Omicron variant, we always ask the public to postpone overseas travel because many cases of this variant occur overseas," he concluded.
