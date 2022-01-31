Monday, 31 January 2022
Bali Airport Reopens for International Flights February 4th
CNN Indonesia
Monday, 31 Jan 2022 15:13 WIB
The government has decided to re-open international flights to Bali starting on Friday (4/2) despite the Covid craze.
The government has decided to re-open international flights to Bali starting Friday (4/2). The decision was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan at the Press Conference on the Update on Covid-19 , Monday (31/1).
Luhut said the decision was taken with one consideration.
"In order to boost Bali's economy, which has been affected by the pandemic," he said.
However, Luhut said the opening would not be carried out directly. The opening will be carried out gradually and continuously.
In addition, the opening of flights will only be carried out for foreign travelers in the category of non-migrant workers.
"It is only intended for non-PMI PPLN," he said.
Luhut guarantees that the government will not be careless in carrying out the opening. The government said it would continue to tighten so that the spread of Covid could be minimized.
"In addition to strict quarantine regulations following the applicable circular, Bali currently provides additional options for quarantine, the bubble starts in 5 hotels with a total of 447 rooms and 6 CHSE-certified vessels from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy," he said.
