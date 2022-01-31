Bali Possibly Reopening to International Tourists Mid Feb? - Current immigration rules for any international travellers entering Indonesia

Editor's Comments:
There has been a lot of rumours last week about changes in immigration rules and possibly even ending quarantine for those entering Bali and the rest of Indonesia.
One reason is the news that Singapore Airlines has announced they will start international flights directly to Bali effective February 16th.
SIA Resumes Daily Bali Flights on 16 Feb.
In a written press release published 28 January 2022, Singapore Airlines have announced that they will restart daily flight service connecting Singapore and Denpasar, Bali, effective 16 February 2022.
In resuming flights to Bali, Singapore will operate Boeing 787-10 aircraft configured to carry 337 passengers, comprising 36 business class and 301 economy seats.
In announcing the resumption of its Bali flights, Alvin Seah, general manager – Indonesia for Singapore Airline, said: “The resumption of daily flights to Bali is part of SIA’s long-term commitment to grow Indonesia’s tourism industry. The SIA passenger network currently covers 64 destinations in 34 countries, and we will do our best to promote Indonesia. Our services to Denpasar and Jakarta will continue to provide flexibility to our customers who wish to travel to and from Indonesia.”
Before the global pandemic, Singapore Airlines operated five daily flights between Bali and Singapore. The airline is now closely monitoring demand on the Bali-Singapore segment and pledges to match capacity to demand as demand continues to recover for international travel.
Singapore Airline Flight Schedule to/from Bali
Effective 16 February 2022
Singapore to Bali – operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
SQ 938 9:05 11:50 B787
Singapore to Bali – operating on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
SQ 944 16:20 19:05 B 787
Bali to Singapore – operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday
SQ 939 13:00 15:40 B 787
Bali to Singapore – operating Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
SQ 945 20:15 22:55 B 787
Most people in the know are well aware that they can plan flights but unless they remove the quarantine there is very little chance of any of the planes having enough passengers to make them economical.
So perhaps Singapore Airlines know something that we don't yet.
Maybe they're going to extend the Batam Bintang Island Travel Bubble . Maybe????
The fact is these are still the official rules laid out on the Indonesian immigration website as of today January 31st, 2022.
Health Protocols for International travelers at Indonesian Border Controls
Source: Circular of the Head of the Covid Task Force Number 26 of 2021 concerning International Travel Health Protocols during the Covid 19 Pandemic
All International Travelers, Foreign Citizens (WNA) must comply with the following conditions/requirements:
Translated by Google translate
- Comply with the provisions of the health protocol set by the Government;
- Show that the card or
certificate (physical or digital) has received the full dose of COVID-19
vaccine at least 14 (fourteen) days before departure as a requirement
to enter Indonesia with the following conditions:
- Foreigners are required to show a card or certificate (physical or digital) having received a full dose of COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement to enter Indonesia.
- In the event that the
foreigner has not received the vaccine abroad, he will be vaccinated at
the quarantine place upon arrival in Indonesia after the second RT-PCR
examination with a negative result is carried out, with the following
conditions:
- WNA aged 12 - 17 years;
- Holders of diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits; and/or
- Holders of a limited stay permit card (KITAS) and a permanent residence permit card (KITAP).
- Foreigners who are already in Indonesia and will travel, both domestically and internationally, are required to vaccinate through a program or mutual cooperation scheme in accordance with statutory regulations;
- The obligation to show a
COVID-19 vaccination card or certificate (physical or digital) as a
requirement to enter Indonesia is excluded for:
- Foreigners holding diplomatic visas and service visas related to official/state visits; foreign officials at ministerial level and above and foreigners who enter Indonesia under the Travel Corridor Arrangement , according to the principle of reciprocity while still implementing strict health protocols; and
- Foreigners who have not
vaccinated and intend to travel domestically and continue with the aim
of taking international flights out of the territory of the Republic of
Indonesia, are allowed not to show their COVID-19 vaccination
card/certificate as long as they do not leave the airport area during
transit waiting for international flights to be followed, with
condition:
- Obtaining clearance issued by the local Port Health Office/Authority to travel domestically, with the purpose to continue their flights to leave Indonesia; and
- Showing valid flight itinerary leaving Indonesia for direct transit from the city of departure to the exit point for international destination.
- International travelers under 18 years of age; and
- International travelers with special health conditions or comorbid diseases that prevent them from receiving vaccines, with the condition that they must attach a doctor's certificate from the Government Hospital of the country of departure stating that the person concerned has not and/or cannot take the COVID-19 vaccination.
- The card or certificate (physical or digital) has received the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine written in English, in addition to the language of the country of origin.
- Show negative results through the RT-PCR test in the country/region of origin whose samples are taken within a maximum period of 3 x 24 hours before departure and attached at the time of the health check or eHAC International Indonesia;
- In the event that international travelers carry out centralized quarantine with self-financing, they are required to show proof of payment confirmation for booking quarantine accommodation from the accommodation provider while staying in Indonesia.
- Upon arrival, RT-PCR retests are carried out for international travelers and are required to undergo quarantine for 10 x 24 hours ;
- In the event that Indonesian citizens originating from the country/region as referred to in number 2 can still enter the territory of Indonesia by re-testing the RT-PCR upon arrival and are required to undergo quarantine for 14 x 24 hours ;
- Quarantine obligations as referred to in points 4 and 5 are carried out with the following conditions:
- For Indonesian citizens, namely Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI); Student/student; or Government Employees returning from overseas official trips in accordance with the Decree of the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 19 of 2021 (hyperlink to related regulations) regarding Entry Points, Quarantine Places, and RT-PCR Obligations for Citizens Indonesia International Travel Actors with costs borne by the government; and
- For Indonesian citizens outside the criteria as referred to in number 1) and for foreigners, including foreign diplomats, outside the heads of foreign representatives and the families of the heads of foreign representatives undergoing quarantine in quarantine accommodation places.
- Indonesian citizens with the status of officials at echelon I (one) level and above in government institutions, leaders of government institutions, members of the People's Representative Council, members of the Regional Representatives Council, and judicial institutions in the context of official travel shall carry out individual self-quarantine;
- In the case of officials at the level of echelon I (one) and above as referred to in number 8 not in the framework of official travel, then perform centralized quarantine;
- Foreigners with the status of Head of foreign representatives and their families serving in Indonesia and their families can be given dispensation for the implementation of centralized quarantine for 10×24 hours in the form of reducing the duration of quarantine.
- Temporary closure of
foreigners who enter Indonesian territory and quarantine obligations are
excluded, provided that the bubble system and strict health protocols
apply, for foreigners with the following criteria:
- Diplomatic and service visa holders;
- Foreign officials at the Ministerial level and above and their entourage making official/state visits;
- Travel agents who enter Indonesia through the Travel Corridor Arrangement scheme;
- Delegations of G20 member countries; and
- Travel agents who are honorable persons or distinguished persons
No comments:
Post a Comment