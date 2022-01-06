Editor's comments:
More good news to start the new year:
I was so happy to receive unexpected good news from the Gandhi Memorial International School the other day stating that they will initiate a return to normal school operations starting on January 17th.
Frankly it has been a personal hell the last two years having two teenagers who studied at home.
Every day we had to worry about them being on time and more importantly that the Internet was running properly.
I would hazard a guess they've lost 20% to 30% of what they could've potentially learned if they had face-to-face training.
Not to mention the psychological scars from not enjoying a normal childhood with fellow classmates at school along with extracurricular activities and sports.
In my personal opinion even if a few cases spring up at school they should continue because the negatives are far worse than the positives of face-to-face training.
The mothers and fathers in my staff will also be estatic in that they don't have to give their mobile phones to their children for school and they can get back to work as well.
From the Bali Sun newspaper
Bali Will Continue Face-To-Face Classes Amid Omicron Variant Transmission From
Bali Governor, I Wayan Koster, has stated that the in-person learning that started on Monday (3/1) must continue despite the Omicron variant transmission in Indonesia.
“All our activities such as in-person learning at schools and the upcoming international events scheduled in Bali won’t be affected by this Omicron variant as long as all the prevention protocols are properly implemented,” Koster said on Monday (3/1).
He also assures the public that all the people who had contact with the domestic tourists who contracted Omicron during their stay in Bali had already tested negative from Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the Head of the Bali Education, Youth, and Sports Agency, I Ketut Ngurah Boy Jayawibawa, confirmed that face-to-face classes have already started with 100 percent capacity. All high schools and special schools across the island can meet for 6 hours every day, under the supervision of the Bali Health Agency.
The Head of the Bali Health Agency, Dr. I Ketut Suarjaya, stated that the in-person learning was initiated following the latest Decision Letter signed by the Health Minister, the Home Affairs Minister, the Religion Minister, and the Educational Minister.
“The in-person learning program will be supervised by the Covid-19 Handling Task Force and the Health Agency to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Dr. Suarjaya said.
He also explained that authorities would stop the program once a Covid-19 transmission occurs due to face-to-face classes. “Should transmission happen, we’ll immediately close down affected schools and facilities to avoid further risk,” Dr. Suarjaya concluded.
