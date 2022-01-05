PT. Bali Luxury Villas Receive Super Host Status by AIRBNB for 96 % Satisfaction Rate

PT. Bali Luxury Villas Becomes SuperHost.
Becoming a super host is not an easy task.
96% Satisfaction Rate
The most important criteria to achieving this lofty title is that 4.8 out of every five guests we service were satisfied with our villas and service as indicated by their written testimonials.
That means we satisfied 96% of our guests.
Not an easy task especially during the COVID 19 crisis.
I want to thank our 70+ staff and management for their contribution to obtaining the top award from AIRBNB.
“Success is not measured by getting there but by staying there” L. M. B. President, G.M. 2002
Now that we have achieved the top echelon of AIRBNB hosts we have instructed my staff to remember our saying “success is not measured by getting there but by staying there” and every client every guest matters no matter how trifle their requests.
We add this to our over 90% rating on booking.com and other services and the fact that we have the Hall of Fame award from Tripadvisor for 10 straight years which places us in the top 2% of Hotels and Villas worldwide.
Special thanks to our honored guests who took the time to post their testimonials.
According to AIRBNB “Superhosts” are “The best in hospitality”
Airbnb Superhosts are the top-rated, most experienced hosts on Airbnb, committed to providing you with outstanding hospitality.
Superhost: Recognizing the best in hospitality
The Superhost program celebrates and rewards Airbnb’s top-rated and most experienced hosts.
Superhost benefits
As a Superhost, you’ll have more visibility, earning potential, and exclusive rewards. It's our way of saying thank you for your outstanding hospitality.
Welcome more guests
Attention from guests can lead to more bookings for Superhosts — and more money in their pockets.
Get special recognition
Guests trust that Superhosts are the best of the best and seek them out using the Superhost search filter. Our promotional emails and Superhost badges help them stand out even more.
Access exclusive rewards
Superhosts earn a $100 Airbnb coupon every year that they keep their status. And when they refer a new Host to sign up, Superhosts get an extra 20% on top of the usual referral bonus.
How to become a Superhost
4.8+ overall rating
Superhosts have a 4.8 or higher average overall rating based on reviews from their Airbnb guests in the past year. Guests know they can expect outstanding hospitality from these hosts.
10+ stays
Superhosts have completed at least 10 stays in the past year or 100 nights over at least 3 completed stays. Your guests can feel confident staying with an experienced host.
<1% cancellation rate
Superhosts cancel less than 1% of the time, not including extenuating circumstances. This means 0 cancellations for hosts with fewer than 100 reservations in a year. Rare cancellations mean peace of mind for guests.
90% response rate
Superhosts respond to 90% of new messages within 24 hours. When guests ask you questions, they know that a quick response is only a message away.
Over the next three months we are offering our two, three & four bedroom Bali Luxury Villas or Bali Paradise Beachfront Estate at incredible prices.
These 350 m to 650 m² meter private villas and estates offer maximum protection against the coronavirus as nothing is close enough to expose you or your family to the virus.
Large private swimming pool:
Best of all the villa has a private swimming pool from 9 meters to 14 meters by the beach.
During this period of time, it is important to keep yourself healthy and fit.
There's no better way to do that then 10-20 laps in your own 9-14 mtr pool.
"We
loved Lawrence place so much that we decided to extend our stay.
Location is perfect, 7 mins walking to the beach. Coffee shop, cafe,
mini market, bakery near by. The villa is well maintained, we love
everything about the villa, very suitable for family with kids like
mine. We cooked everyday, so having kitchen with equipments are very
helpful. They provide rice cooker, baby chair, bread toaster as my
requested. And they even provide cleaning lady everyday. We will
definetly will come back to emerald villa ☺️ Thankyou Lawrence, Ratih,
Mbok (our cleaning lady ) ❤️” 2021-08
Best of all our Villas are all located in one of only 3 Green Zones in Bali which have been designated by the government to be COVID-19 free in the coming months.
In the last few weeks they have started a massive inoculation program of everyone who lives and works in this Green Zone.
Testimonial 2020
"This place is even better than the pictures! Bedrooms are good size and comfortable, family area/kitchen is open with huge door which leads right out to the pool. Everything is well maintained. Service in the villa is great and room service from the restaurant was excellent. The staff also helped us rent a motorcycle which gave us freedom to see everything. My friends in Bali who came to visit thought it was a great place for the price." K.J. England
Our 70+ staff are the first to be fully vaccinated across Indonesia.
Fully equipped modern kitchen.
Each kitchen has its own large marble and teak kitchen with a full size fridge and four hob stove plus all the utensils to make your stay comfortable.
Remember you don't have to wash the dishes as the housekeeper will take care of it.
Fiber Optic Wi-Fi, TV and Phone:
You also have high-quality fiber-optic Wi-Fi, a television and a phone to keep in touch with your friends and relatives.
Award Winner 24 Hr Security.
Management: This villa and estate is managed by PT. 17 year old Bali Affordable Lifestyles International and PT.
Bali
Luxury Villas will provide you with a free gardener, pool cleaning
service and private housekeeper, reception and maintenance services.
Call our professional rental staff now to secure your Bali luxury at these once-in-a-lifetime low prices.
Yanthi +62 815-5890-0389
Diva +62 81934681685
Ratih +62 81239007686
Reception at PT Bali Luxury Villas +62-361-284069
Owners Azizah & Lawrence
You’ll have the 450m2 Four-bedroom, Five bathroom Estate to yourself.
|The view from this estate
The Estate:This luxurious estate was built a few years ago by one of Bali's leading luxury Villa developers. He spared no cost when installing solid marble flooring, kitchen tops, and bathroom fixtures.
A two-person Jacuzzi tub compliments the huge master bedroom.
Guest Access:
Whether you rent one bedroom or four bedrooms you will have private use of the entire four-bedroom estate including a private 14 m swimming pool. The bedrooms you do not rent will be locked.
Bali Paradise Beach Estates Coronavirus Special.Starting as low as ($8.00 U.S.D.) per guest per night.
Private 450 m² Four bedroom five bathroom Executive estate. with your own private 14 mtr. swimming pool.
Covid-19 Prices:
*Prices include a private housekeeper 5.5 days per week. It does not include 11% tax or electricity.
Bali Luxury Retirement Villas 2.98 Milyar
Pretty well everything you need to know including location, prices, and designs plus information on Bali and Bali retirement visas is available on our web site https://www.baliluxuryretirementvillas.com.
The following is available on our website:
Features of © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas as low as * $184,888.
•100% legal for foreigners.
• Includes leases totaling 80 yrs.
• Private carport included.
• Private 8 m (27 Ft.) pool** for leisurely laps.
• Only 200 Mtr. To a fabulous beach, restaurants, beach clubs.
• Great investment for you and your heirs.
• Private Housekeepers & drivers, only $200 MTh.
• Healthcare at a fraction of Western costs.
• Brand-new hospital within five minutes.
• Award-winning international Airport 35 min.
• Proximity to Sanur, Ubud, Denpasar.
• Walking distance to affordable restaurants and beach clubs
• Shared low costs of pool man and gardeners.
• Minuscule monthly common area fees.
• Managed by 15-year-old, Hall of Fame award-winning management company.
• *Price of the least expensive villa in U.S.D. after $10,000 Discount
for the first two villas only. Subject to change without notice.
• **Eight-meter first-class swimming pool Only U.S.D. $28,888 Extra.
Developed and managed by 14-year-old Hall of Fame award-winning Bali company.
Summary:These villas offer you an opportunity to own a luxury home on arguably the Best Island in the world with some of the greatest weather, lowest cost of living, clean air, and friendliest people.
Profit Now Move in Later:
You may not be ready to pack up and move to Bali in the next few years.
So, you may purchase now at these ridiculously low prices and we can normally rent them out for you for a monthly income of $1,500 to $2,000 U.S.D. per month.
Our 15-year-old “Hall of Fame” the award-winning management company that manages villas for V.I.P.s such as the former director of General Electric and Ritz Carlton can provide substantial net monthly income to supplement your pension while providing a carefree rental unit.
Confused? We understand that you may have concerns that we may not have even thought of, so feel free to ask whatever questions you wish.
We do not want you to even think about purchasing our © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas unless you are 100% convinced that they are safe, and perfect for you and your family.
Limited Offer: Save $10,000:
As with any new project we are anxious to sell the first few villas.
We have one already on hold and are only willing to offer one other villa at a $10,000 discount. First come first serve.
Free Stay in Luxury Estate:
If you wish to fly over and see the location first after you place a USD 2,000 Deposit we will offer you free accommodations in a 4 bdrm. 5 bath luxury beach view estate with a private 14 m pool for three days within walking distance of the location.
When you decide to conclude the purchase, we will extend the free estate accommodation for an additional four days.
Should you decide not to continue with the purchase we will refund your $2,000 Deposit minus $200.00 for the three-day stay.
Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to review this information and information on the website. If there is any further information we can provide you please do not hesitate to ask.
Cheers, THE SALES TEAM © Bali Luxury Retirement Villas
PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US: Tel: 62-361-284069 Mobile or Whatsapp 62-812-3814014 Email: infoBLRV@gmail.com
P.S. We also have several larger villas available from two-bedroom to four-bedroom starting as low as $158,888. www.baliluxuryvillasales.com
