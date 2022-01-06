Editor's comments:
It's nice to see the Police Department in Badung Regency taking parking violations seriously as it has gotten out of control.
Modern countries parking is strictly restricted and anyone who violates will receive huge fines and possibly even have their car towed away.
I don't know if prison terms is a solution but of course if someone consistently violates the law perhaps it needs to be a threat at least.
During this pandemic traffic has become even worse than before. The biggest violators I see on the roads are motorcycles who think that they can take the ongoing lane as their own. It's kind of like playing chicken every day.
If the police department wants to raise a lot of money in the near term so they can increase officer salaries attracting more high quality officers it's quite easy.
Have police officers out on the road stopping those who don't have masks, don't have helmets and who cross solid lines and drive up on the sidewalks.
If not it will be totally total havoc in the future and future tourists will complaintherefore putting a dent in future tourism revenues as well.
New Bali Traffic Policy Includes Imprisonment For Parking Cars On Side Roads
Authorities from the Badung police department have stated that people might face imprisonment for illegally parking their cars on the side of public roads.
The Head of the Badung Traffic Police Office, AKP Aan Saputra, confirmed that authorities would be more decisive in handling traffic violations in 2022.
This is part of their effort to enforce traffic regulations that have been openly violated by Bali residents.
Penalties such as fines and imprisonment will be strictly implemented in the near future.
Saputra explained that this policy was initiated to remind people about the importance of traffic awareness.
It is also an attempt to reduce the amount of traffic accidents in the Badung region.
“We need to start respecting other public road users, as this facility belongs to everybody. I also urge people to stop violating the rules to avoid road accidents,” AKP Saputra said Tuesday (4/1).
Saputra also plans to create banners and install them in areas to avoid congestion caused by illegal parking.
“We will start installing banners to emphasize this policy, especially in areas where congestion is common,” AKP Saputra concluded. Apart from the main road, he admitted that violations also occur in housing complexes where people don’t have pre-prepared private parking.
No comments:
Post a Comment