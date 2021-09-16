New Rules on Special Visas for Bali in English.

Yesterday and overnight there were several Facebook postings stating that special visas are once again being issued allowing for entrance to Indonesia and Bali.
Several comments have stated this is fake news but it appears that there is some substance to this news.
A close friend of mine who is currently abroad has just received the following message from Garuda Airlines which of course is a national airlines and should have the right information.
"Just received confirmation from Garuda that B211 Single Entry (Business Visa) are accepted and issued again." 2021-09-16-08:00
I contacted my long time Visa Agent and he confirms off shore visas are now allowed once again.
He gave me the following information.
Updated 2021-09-16-11:40
Indonesian Government by
Minister of Law and Human Right was release New Regulation on September 15,
2021 (PERMENKUMHAM Number 34).
The Border and Visa Offshore application is officially open
Type of Visa/KITAS such as :
- Visit Visa B211A
- Limited Stay Visa
- Investor Kitas/C314
- Working Kitas/C312,
- Dependant Kitas/C317,
- Retirement Kitas C319 and others KITAS
The requirements to enter Indonesia are as below:
1.
Applicants must have proof of complete vaccinations.
2. Applicants must sign letter of statement of agreement to abide to all Indonesian health protocol, rules, and regulations.
3. Applicants must have health Insurance or Travel Insurance that covers health cost. Applicants must make a statement that they are willing to pay at their own expense if they are infected by Covid 19 while they are inside Indonesia.
Steps for processing VISA/KITAS application offshore:
1. Complete documents required .
2. Processing in Jakarta of E-Visa
3. E-Visa done. Fly to Jakarta and 8 days quarantine
4. After quarantine fly to Bali
5. After arrival in Bali, continue process at Bali Immigration for KITAS holder (around 1 month).
For more information whatsapp me at +628123814014 and I will refer you to my agent.
He has been handling my personal KITAS and clients retirement visa for over 15 years.
I have found him to be professional and prompt .
You Get what you pay for:
There are against less expensive and more expensive than Kadek and as everywhere in the world you get what you pay for.
My company and I do not receive any compensation for referring Visas Bali and therefore do not except any responsibility for any problems derived form dealing with them .We simply recommend them because ewe trust them and have received excellent service with reasonable prices for over a decade.
So it appears that single entry business visas and perhaps KITAS visas and other types of special visas may be now issued for the first time in many months.
I highly recommend you consult with your agent and make sure your agent is reliable and honest.m
Confirm everything with the immigration office in Bali to be absolutely sure.
Hopefully this is the beginning of the return of foreigners to Bali which I've been anticipating all week as a government PPKM protocol has been lowered from 4 to 3 allowing for the opening of malls restaurants and many other facilities.
Make sure you get vaccinated and sign up for the special PeduliLindungi application that will allow you to enter malls restaurants etc..
Say healthy and stay positive.
Below is translation of Government issued Circular 34 - for opening borders.I did not do the translation and accept no responsibility for misinformation. The official Indonesian version is below the English version.
I highly recommend that if you are Indonesian you read that carefully and if you're not that you have a qualified translator translate the Indonesian version.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Summary, visa (B211, VITAS) will be issued again to enter Indonesia.
Quarantine still in place and VOA still suspended.
REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA
No. 1044, 2021 KEMENKUMHAM. Visa. Residence Permit. COVID-19.
PEN. Revocation.
REGULATION OF THE MINISTER OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA
NUMBER 34 YEAR 2021
ABOUT
GRANTING OF VISA AND IMMIGRATION STAY PERMIT FOR PERIOD
HANDLING OF THE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019
AND NATIONAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY
BY THE GRACE OF GOD ALMIGHTY
MINISTER OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA,
Considering: a. that the 2019 Corona Virus Disease pandemic has an impact
on the national economy;
b. that in order to support economic recovery
national level, and taking into account the level of distribution
Corona Virus Disease 2019 globally, needs to be done
adjustments in granting Visas and Residence Permits
Immigration;
c. that the Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights
Number 27 of 2021 concerning Restrictions on Foreigners
Entering the Territory of Indonesia during the Enforcement Period
Restrictions on Emergency Community Activities are no longer appropriate
with the development of the country's situation, so it needs to be replaced;
d. that based on the considerations referred to in
in letter a, letter b, and letter c, it is necessary to specify
Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights regarding
Granting of Immigration Visas and Residence Permits in Period
Handling Corona Virus Disease 2019 and Recovery
National Economy;
2021, No.1044 -2-
In view of: 1. Article 17 paragraph (3) of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia;
2. Law Number 39 of 2008 concerning State Ministries (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2008 Number 166, Supplement to the State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia Number 4916);
3. Law Number 6 of 2011 concerning Immigration (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2011 Number 52, Supplement to the State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia Number 5216);
4. Government Regulation Number 31 of 2013 concerning Implementing Regulations of Law Number 6 of 2011 concerning Immigration (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2013 Number 68, Supplement to the State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia Number 5049) as amended several times, most recently by Government Regulation Number 48 of 2021 concerning the Third Amendment to Government Regulation Number 31 of 2013 concerning Implementing Regulations of Law Number 6 of 2011 concerning Immigration (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2021 Number 58, Supplement to the State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia Number 6660);
5. Presidential Regulation Number 44 of 2015 concerning the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2015 Number 84);
6. Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 29 of 2015 concerning Organization and Work Procedure of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2015 Number 1473) as amended several times, most recently by Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 24 of 2018 concerning the Third Amendment to the Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 29 of 2015 concerning the Organization and Work Procedure of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2018 Number 1135);
2021, No.1044
DECIDE:
To stipulate: GRANTING OF VISA AND IMMIGRATION STAY PERMIT IN HANDLING THE SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 AND NATIONAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY.
article 1
In this Ministerial Regulation, what is meant by:
1. Immigration is a matter of traffic of people entering or leaving the Indonesian Territory and its supervision in the context of maintaining the upholding of state sovereignty.
2. Territory of the Republic of Indonesia, hereinafter referred to as Territory of Indonesia, is the entire territory of Indonesia as well as certain zones determined by law.
3. Corona Virus Disease 2019 hereinafter referred to as COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARSCoV-2).
4. Visa of the Republic of Indonesia, hereinafter referred to as Visa, is a written statement, either manually or electronically, given by an authorized official to travel to the Indonesian Territory and becomes the basis for granting a Stay Permit.
5. Stay Permit is a permit granted to a Foreigner by an immigration official or foreign service official either manually or electronically to be in the Indonesian Territory.
6. Re-entry Permit is a written permit given by immigration officials to Foreigners holding limited Stay Permits and Permanent Stay Permits to re-enter Indonesian Territory.
7. Foreigner is a person who is not an Indonesian citizen.
8. Guarantor is a person or corporation who is responsible for the presence and activities of Foreigners while in the Indonesian Territory.
2021, No.1044 -4-
9. The person in charge of the Transportation Equipment is the owner, manager, agent, skipper, captain of the ship, captain of the pilot, or driver of the transportation means concerned.
10. Passenger is any person on board the transportation means, except the crew of the transportation means.
11. Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction, hereinafter abbreviated as RT-PCR, is a laboratory examination to detect the presence of the genetic material of the COVID-19 virus.
12. Immigration Checkpoints are checkpoints at seaports, airports, cross-border posts, or other places as places of entry and exit from the Indonesian Territory.
13. Minister is the minister who carries out government affairs in the field of law and human rights.
Section 2
(1) Foreigners holding valid and valid Visas or Stay Permits may enter Indonesian Territory through certain Immigration Checkpoints after fulfilling the health protocols set by the ministry or agency that carries out the handling of COVID-19.
(2) A valid Visa or Stay Permit as referred to in paragraph (1) consists of:
a. Service visa;
b. Diplomatic visa;
c. Visit visa;
d. Limited residence visa;
e. official residence permit;
f. Diplomatic Residence Permit;
g. Limited Stay Permit; and
h. Permanent Residence Permit.
(3) In addition to Foreigners holding Visa or Stay Permits as referred to in paragraph (2), crews of transportation means who come using their transportation means, Foreigners holding Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Travel Cards (KPP APEC), and traditional border crossers also can enter the Indonesian Territory.
2021, No.1044
-5-
(4) The person in charge of the Transport Equipment coming from outside the Indonesian Territory is obligated to ensure that every Passenger brings a valid COVID-19 negative RT-PCR result and proof of having received a complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
(5) The obligation to carry COVID-19 negative RT-PCR results as referred to in paragraph (4) is exempted for crews of transportation means entering the Indonesian Territory using yachts.
(6) The obligation to have proof of having received the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine as referred to in paragraph (4) is excluded for Foreigners under 12 (twelve) years of age.
(7) Certain Immigration Checkpoints as referred to in paragraph (1) are determined by the Minister taking into account the readiness of the regional government and the ministry or agency that carries out the handling of COVID-19.
Article 3
(1) The Minister temporarily suspends the granting of visa-free visits and visit visas upon arrival until the COVID-19 pandemic is declared over by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.
(2) The regulation regarding the exemption of diplomatic visas and free service visas is carried out by the minister who carries out government affairs in the field of foreign relations.
Article 4
(1) The Minister may prohibit and refuse entry to Foreigners from certain countries with a high spread of COVID-19.
(2) Certain countries as referred to in paragraph (1) are determined by the Minister based on information from the ministry or agency that carries out the handling of COVID-19.
(3) The ministry or institution that carries out the handling of COVID-19 provides information periodically every 14 (fourteen) days to the Minister regarding a country with a high level of spread of COVID-19.
2021, No.1044 -6-
Article 5
(1) Application for a visit visa and a limited stay visa shall be submitted by the Guarantor to the Director General of Immigration based on the type of activity of the Foreigner in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.
(2) The application for a visit visa and a limited stay visa as referred to in paragraph (1) must obtain the approval of the Director General of Immigration.
(3) Applications for visit visas and limited stay visas as referred to in paragraph (1) shall be submitted electronically in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations by attaching:
a. evidence of having received the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine;
b. statement letter willing to comply with all applicable health protocols in Indonesia; and
c. proof of ownership of health insurance/travel insurance which includes health financing, and/or a statement letter willing to pay independently if affected by COVID-19 while in the Indonesian Territory.
(4) Visit visas and limited stay visas as referred to in paragraph (1) may be issued electronically after payment of the Visa fee and Visa approval fee for the Director General of Immigration in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations in the field of non-tax state revenue applicable to the Ministry of Law and Human rights.
(5) The types of activities of Foreigners as referred to in paragraph (1) shall be determined by the Minister.
Article 6
(1) Foreigners holding a Stay Permit residing in the Indonesian Territory and unable to return to their country of origin may be granted a new Stay Permit after obtaining a Visa.
(2) The visa as referred to in paragraph (1) consists of:
a. Visit visa; or
b. Limited residence visa.
(3) The visa as referred to in paragraph (1) is submitted by the Guarantor to the Director General of Immigration electronically
2021, No.1044
-7-
by fulfilling the requirements in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations through the following mechanisms:
submitting an application electronically in accordance with the provisions of the legislation and
b. payment of Visa fees and Visa approval fees to the Director General of Immigration in accordance with the provisions of the legislation in the field of non-tax state revenues applicable to the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
Article 7
(1) The visit visa as referred to in Article 6 paragraph (2) letter a shall also be valid as a Visit Stay Permit.
(2) Foreigner holding a limited stay Visa as referred to in Article 6 paragraph (2) letter b, is granted a limited Stay Permit after reporting no later than 7 (seven) days to the Immigration Office whose working area includes the residence of the Foreigner.
Article 8
Foreigners who do not meet the provisions of the health protocol may be subject to immigration administrative action in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.
Article 9
In certain circumstances, the Minister based on his/her competence may determine other policies related to immigration facilities and humanitarian reasons, as long as they provide public benefits.
Article 10
Further provisions regarding the granting of Immigration Visas and Stay Permits in the period of handling COVID-19 and national economic recovery are regulated by guidelines set by the Director General of Immigration
2021, No.1044 -8-
Article 11
At the time this Ministerial Regulation comes into force, the Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 27 of 2021 concerning Restrictions on Foreigners Entering the Territory of Indonesia during the Enforcement Period of Restrictions on Emergency Community Activities (State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia of 2021 Number 827), is revoked and declared invalid. .
Article 12
This Ministerial Regulation comes into force on the date of promulgation.
2021, No.1044
-9-
For public cognizance, ordering the promulgation of this Ministerial Regulation by placing it in the State Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia.
Set in Jakarta
on September 15, 2021
MINISTER OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS
REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA,
signed.
YASONNA H. LAOLY
Promulgated in Jakarta
on September 15, 2021
MANAGING DIRECTOR
LAWS AND REGULATIONS
MINISTRY OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS
REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA,
signed.
BENNY RIYANTO
BERITA NEGARA
REPUBLIK INDONESIA No.1044, 2021 KEMENKUMHAM. Visa. Izin Tinggal. COVID-19.
PEN. Pencabutan. PERATURAN MENTERI HUKUM DAN HAK ASASI MANUSIA REPUBLIK
INDONESIA NOMOR 34 TAHUN 2021
TENTANG PEMBERIAN VISA DAN IZIN TINGGAL KEIMIGRASIAN DALAM MASA
PENANGANAN PENYEBARAN CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019
DAN PEMULIHAN EKONOMI NASIONAL DENGAN RAHMAT TUHAN YANG MAHA ESA MENTERI HUKUM DAN HAK ASASI MANUSIA REPUBLIK INDONESIA, Menimbang : a. bahwa pandemi Corona Virus Disease 2019 berdampak pada perekonomian nasional;
b. bahwa dalam rangka mendukung pemulihan ekonomi
nasional, serta dengan memperhatikan tingkat penyebaran
Corona Virus Disease 2019 secara global, perlu dilakukan penyesuaian dalam pemberian Visa dan Izin Tinggal Keimigrasian; c. bahwa Peraturan Menteri Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia Nomor 27 Tahun 2021 tentang Pembatasan Orang Asing Masuk ke Wilayah Indonesia dalam Masa Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat Darurat sudah tidak sesuai dengan perkembangan situasi negara, sehingga perlu diganti; d. bahwa berdasarkan pertimbangan sebagaimana dimaksud dalam huruf a, huruf b, dan huruf c, perlu menetapkan Peraturan Menteri Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia tentang Pemberian Visa dan Izin Tinggal Keimigrasian dalam Masa Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 dan Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional;
2021, No.1044 -2- Mengingat : 1.
Pasal 17 ayat (3) Undang-Undang Dasar Negara Republik
Indonesia Tahun 1945; 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 39 Tahun 2008 tentang
Kementerian Negara (Lembaran Negara Republik
Indonesia Tahun 2008 Nomor 166, Tambahan Lembaran
Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 4916); 3. Undang-Undang Nomor 6 Tahun 2011 tentang
Keimigrasian (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2011 Nomor 52, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5216); 4. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 31 Tahun 2013 tentang
Peraturan Pelaksanaan Undang-Undang Nomor 6 Tahun
2011 tentang Keimigrasian (Lembaran Negara Republik
Indonesia Tahun 2013 Nomor 68, Tambahan Lembaran
Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5049) sebagaimana telah beberapa kali diubah terakhir dengan Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 48 Tahun 2021 tentang Perubahan Ketiga atas Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 31 Tahun 2013 tentang Peraturan Pelaksanaan Undang-Undang Nomor 6 Tahun 2011 tentang Keimigrasian (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2021 Nomor 58, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 6660); 5. Peraturan Presiden Nomor 44 Tahun 2015 tentang
Kementerian Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia (Lembaran
Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2015 Nomor 84); 6. Peraturan Menteri Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia Nomor
29 Tahun 2015 tentang Organisasi dan Tata Kerja
Kementerian Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia Republik
Indonesia (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2015
Nomor 1473) sebagaimana telah beberapa kali diubah
terakhir dengan Peraturan Menteri Hukum dan Hak
Asasi Manusia Nomor 24 Tahun 2018 tentang Perubahan
Ketiga atas Peraturan Menteri Hukum dan Hak Asasi
Manusia Nomor 29 Tahun 2015 tentang Organisasi dan
Tata Kerja Kementerian Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia
Republik Indonesia (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia
Tahun 2018 Nomor 1135);
2021, No.1044 -3- MEMUTUSKAN:
Menetapkan : PEMBERIAN VISA DAN IZIN TINGGAL KEIMIGRASIAN DALAM
MASA PENANGANAN PENYEBARAN CORONA VIRUS DISEASE
2019 DAN PEMULIHAN EKONOMI NASIONAL. Pasal 1 Dalam Peraturan Menteri ini, yang dimaksud dengan: 1. Keimigrasian adalah hal ihwal lalu lintas orang yang masuk atau keluar Wilayah Indonesia serta pengawasannya dalam rangka menjaga tegaknya kedaulatan negara. 2. Wilayah Negara Republik Indonesia yang selanjutnya disebut Wilayah Indonesia adalah seluruh wilayah Indonesia serta zona tertentu yang ditetapkan berdasarkan Undang-Undang. 3. Corona Virus Disease 2019 yang selanjutnya disebut COVID-19 adalah penyakit menular yang disebabkan oleh Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrom Coronavirus 2 (SARSCoV-2). 4. Visa Republik Indonesia yang selanjutnya disebut Visa adalah keterangan tertulis, baik secara manual maupun elektronik yang diberikan oleh pejabat yang berwenang untuk melakukan perjalanan ke Wilayah Indonesia dan menjadi dasar untuk pemberian Izin Tinggal. 5. Izin Tinggal adalah izin yang diberikan kepada Orang Asing oleh pejabat imigrasi atau pejabat dinas luar negeri baik secara manual maupun elektronik untuk berada di Wilayah Indonesia. 6. Izin Masuk Kembali adalah izin tertulis yang diberikan oleh pejabat imigrasi kepada Orang Asing pemegang Izin Tinggal terbatas dan Izin Tinggal tetap untuk masuk kembali ke Wilayah Indonesia. 7. Orang Asing adalah orang yang bukan warga negara Indonesia. 8. Penjamin adalah orang atau korporasi yang bertanggung jawab atas keberadaan dan kegiatan Orang Asing selama berada di Wilayah Indonesia.
2021, No.1044 -4- 9. Penanggung Jawab Alat Angkut
adalah pemilik, pengurus, agen, nakhoda, kapten kapal, kapten pilot, atau
pengemudi alat angkut yang bersangkutan. 10. Penumpang adalah setiap orang yang berada di atas
alat angkut, kecuali awak alat angkut. 11. Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction yang
selanjutnya disingkat RT-PCR adalah pemeriksaan laboratorium untuk mendeteksi
keberadaan material genetik virus COVID-19. 12. Tempat Pemeriksaan Imigrasi
adalah tempat pemeriksaan di pelabuhan laut, bandar udara, pos lintas batas,
atau tempat lain sebagai tempat masuk dan keluar Wilayah Indonesia. 13. Menteri adalah menteri yang
menyelenggarakan urusan pemerintahan di bidang hukum dan hak asasi manusia.
Pasal 2 (1) Orang Asing pemegang Visa atau Izin Tinggal yang sah dan
berlaku dapat masuk Wilayah Indonesia melalui Tempat Pemeriksaan Imigrasi
tertentu setelah memenuhi protokol kesehatan yang ditetapkan oleh kementerian
atau lembaga yang melaksanakan penanganan COVID-19.
(2) Visa atau Izin Tinggal yang sah sebagaimana dimaksud pada
ayat (1) terdiri atas: a. Visa dinas; b. Visa diplomatik; c. Visa kunjungan; d. Visa tinggal terbatas; e. Izin Tinggal dinas; f. Izin Tinggal diplomatik; g. Izin Tinggal terbatas; dan h. Izin Tinggal tetap.
(3) Selain Orang Asing pemegang Visa atau Izin Tinggal sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2), awak alat angkut yang datang dengan menggunakan alat angkutnya, Orang Asing
pemegang Kartu Perjalanan Pebisnis Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (KPP APEC), dan pelintas batas tradisional juga dapat masuk Wilayah Indonesia.
2021, No.1044 -5- (4) Penanggung Jawab Alat Angkut
yang datang dari luar Wilayah Indonesia wajib memastikan setiap Penumpang
membawa hasil RT-PCR negatif COVID-19 yang masih berlaku dan bukti telah
menerima vaksin COVID-19 dosis lengkap.
(5) Kewajiban membawa hasil RT-PCR negatif COVID-19 sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (4) dikecualikan bagi awak alat angkut yang memasuki Wilayah Indonesia menggunakan kapal yacht.
(6) Kewajiban memiliki bukti telah menerima vaksin COVID-19 dosis lengkap sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (4) dikecualikan bagi Orang Asing berusia di bawah 12 (dua belas) tahun.
(7) Tempat Pemeriksaan Imigrasi tertentu sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) ditetapkan oleh Menteri dengan mempertimbangkan kesiapan pemerintah daerah dan kementerian atau lembaga yang melaksanakan penanganan COVID-19.
Pasal 3 (1) Menteri menghentikan sementara pemberian bebas Visa
kunjungan dan Visa kunjungan saat kedatangan sampai
dengan pandemi COVID-19 dinyatakan berakhir oleh
Pemerintah Republik Indonesia.
(2) Pengaturan mengenai bebas Visa diplomatik dan bebas Visa dinas dilaksanakan oleh menteri yang menyelenggarakan urusan pemerintahan di bidang hubungan luar negeri.
Pasal 4 (1) Menteri dapat melarang dan menolak masuk Orang Asing dari
negara tertentu dengan tingkat penyebaran COVID-19 tinggi.
(2) Negara tertentu sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) ditetapkan oleh Menteri berdasarkan informasi dari kementerian atau lembaga yang melaksanakan penanganan COVID-19.
(3) Kementerian atau lembaga yang melaksanakan penanganan COVID-19 memberikan informasi secara berkala setiap 14 (empat belas) hari kepada Menteri mengenai suatu negara dengan tingkat penyebaran COVID-19 tinggi.
2021, No.1044 -6- Pasal 5 (1) Permohonan Visa kunjungan dan
Visa tinggal terbatas
diajukan oleh Penjamin kepada Direktur Jenderal Imigrasi
berdasarkan jenis kegiatan Orang Asing sesuai dengan
ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan.
(2) Permohonan Visa kunjungan dan Visa tinggal terbatas
sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) harus mendapatkan
persetujuan Direktur Jenderal Imigrasi.
(3) Permohonan Visa kunjungan dan Visa tinggal terbatas sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) diajukan secara elektronik sesuai dengan ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan dengan melampirkan: a. bukti telah menerima vaksin COVID-19 dosis lengkap; b. surat pernyataan bersedia mematuhi seluruh protokol
kesehatan yang berlaku di Indonesia; dan c. bukti kepemilikan asuransi kesehatan/asuransi
perjalanan yang mencakup pembiayaan kesehatan,
dan/atau surat pernyataan bersedia membayar secara
mandiri apabila terdampak COVID-19 selama berada di Wilayah Indonesia.
(4) Visa kunjungan dan Visa tinggal terbatas sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) dapat diberikan secara elektronik setelah dilakukan pembayaran biaya Visa dan biaya persetujuan Visa Direktur Jenderal Imigrasi sesuai ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan di bidang penerimaan negara bukan pajak yang berlaku pada Kementerian Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia.
(5) Jenis kegiatan Orang Asing sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat
(1) ditetapkan oleh Menteri.
Pasal 6 (1) Orang Asing pemegang Izin Tinggal yang berada di Wilayah Indonesia dan belum dapat kembali ke negara asalnya dapat diberikan Izin Tinggal baru setelah memperoleh Visa.
(2) Visa sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) terdiri atas: a. Visa kunjungan; atau b. Visa tinggal terbatas.
(3) Visa sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) diajukan oleh Penjamin kepada Direktur Jenderal Imigrasi secara elektronik
2021, No.1044 -7-
dengan memenuhi persyaratan sesuai ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan melalui mekanisme: a. pengajuan permohonan secara elektronik sesuai dengan
ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan; dan b. pembayaran biaya Visa dan biaya persetujuan Visa
Direktur Jenderal Imigrasi sesuai ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan di bidang penerimaan negara bukan pajak yang berlaku pada Kementerian Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia.
Pasal 7 (1) Visa kunjungan sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 6 ayat (2) huruf a berlaku juga sebagai Izin Tinggal kunjungan.
(2) Orang Asing pemegang Visa tinggal terbatas sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 6 ayat (2) huruf b, diberikan Izin Tinggal terbatas setelah melapor paling lama 7 (tujuh) hari pada Kantor Imigrasi yang wilayah kerjanya meliputi tempat tinggal Orang Asing.
Pasal 8
Orang Asing yang tidak memenuhi ketentuan protokol kesehatan dapat dikenakan tindakan administratif keimigrasian sesuai dengan ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan.
Pasal 9 Dalam keadaan tertentu, Menteri berdasarkan
kewenangannya dapat menetapkan kebijakan lain terkait
fasilitas keimigrasian dan alasan kemanusiaan, sepanjang
memberikan kemanfaatan umum. Pasal 10 Ketentuan lebih lanjut mengenai pemberian Visa dan Izin
Tinggal Keimigrasian dalam masa penanganan COVID-19 dan
pemulihan ekonomi nasional diatur dengan pedoman yang
ditetapkan oleh Direktur Jenderal Imigrasi
2021, No.1044 -8- Pasal 11 Pada saat Peraturan
Menteri ini mulai berlaku, Peraturan
Menteri Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia Nomor 27 Tahun
2021 tentang Pembatasan Orang Asing Masuk ke Wilayah
Indonesia dalam Masa Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan
Masyarakat Darurat (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2021 Nomor 827), dicabut dan dinyatakan tidak berlaku. Pasal 12 Peraturan Menteri ini mulai berlaku pada tanggal diundangkan
