Hundreds of Patrons denied entrance to Bali Malls

As announced in Bali + World News & Views a few days ago the malls are now open in Bali.
But many patrons found out yesterday that you must have an application to enter.
The app PeduliLindungi (Care Protect) is available for free on Google PLay is easy to download and easy to initiate and bingo your set.
It will approve you and you're in.
Modern technology will prevent anyone without vaccinations from entering the mall.
Protect yourself, you family and those around you by participating in the PeduliLindungi COVID-19 Vaccination program.I wouldn't be surprised if this technology is applied to almost every other business, especially restaurants, tourist attractions etc.
Congratulations to the Bali and Indonesian government for setting up such a sophisticated monitoring and control system.
Many will complain about it but the bottom line is we've got to get this under control or Bali will be bankrupt in no time at all.
