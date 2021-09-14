Positive news for Bali as Government lowers level of COVID 19 PPKM protocol, reopens malls, restaurants, and even cinemas. Also talk of reopening International Airport.

Editor's Comments:
|2021-09-12 - Editor Lawrence & lovely wife Azizah, a Notaris in Bali, along with their two boys far left Xander and far right Darius celebrating wedding anniversary yesterday in Seminyak.
Bali COVID-19 News improving each day.
Last week I
published several articles and my opinions that it appeared that Bali may have
reached the peak and beginning to improve each day regarding COVID - 19 cases
and deaths.
On the weekly chart that I publish on the death rate, which is the only real thing I can rely on, we can saw a 42% drop in deaths from the week before.
The number of weekly deaths has been dropping percentage wise for the past four weeks.
Recent news that makes me feel very positive is the fact that last week they announced that they were going to allow opening of malls, restaurants with certain mandates.
Then today the Govt. announced they have dropped from Level 4 P.P.K.M. protocol to Level 3 and there is talk of opening domestic travel and possibly even international travel.
They even announced that they were toying with the reopening of the international airport possibly duplicating efforts made in Thailand recently with their sandbox program which allowed 26,000 tourist to enter Thailand .
Today they
announced they are going to allow opening of cinemas which my family will be ecstatic
about.
Let's just pray they have some good movies to show.
We certainly all need a movie fix with the traditional popcorn either followed by or prefixed by a delicious dinner in one of the mall restaurants.
Hang in there Bali it is getting better and hopefully there won't be any new variants to alter this positive improving news.
It's time to start considering booking Bali for your Christmas and New Year vacation.
I highly recommend you act now before all the good news comes out and villas & hotels such as ourselves begin to raise our rates from the drastically low 50% off rates that we are having right now.
60% - 80 % Discounts
PPKM Java-Bali Until September 20, 2021,
Bali Successfully Dropped to Level 3 Kompas.com - 13/09/2021, 20:30
The police are doing roadblocks during PPKM. View Photos The police are doing roadblocks during PPKM. (DOC. Shutterstock) Author Anggara Wikan Prasetya | Editor Anggara Wikan Prasetya KOMPAS.com – The government has decided to continue implementing the implementation of restrictions on community activities ( PPKM ) until Monday (20/9/2021).
The statement was made by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenkomarves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Monday (13/9/2021). He also emphasized that PPKM levels throughout Java and Bali will continue to be used to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic with evaluations every week to suppress confirmed cases and not repeat the same incident in the future. Also read: Luhut Announces Extension of PPKM Java-Bali until September 20, Only 3 Level 4 Regions “So this PPKM is our tool to monitor this. Because if it is released, it is not controlled continuously, there could be another wave later. We have seen the experience in many countries. So we don't want to repeat the mistakes made by other countries," said Luhut. Bali down to level 3 Although the PPKM was extended, Luhut said that there had been improvements in the handling of Covid-19 in Java and Bali. One of them is the decreasing level of Level 4 areas in Java and Bali which in the previous extension there were 4, now there are only 3. Get information, inspiration and insights in your email . Register email Bali illustration - Hindus are performing rituals at Tirta Empul Temple, Gianyar, Bali. View Photos Bali illustration - Hindus are performing rituals at Tirta Empul Temple, Gianyar, Bali. (SHUTTERSTOCK / Viktoriya Krayn) One area that has succeeded in dropping from PPKM Level 4 status to Level 3 is the Province of Bali. Luhut also said that in the extension of PPKM this time, tourist attractions that are allowed to open in PPKM Level 3 areas will be added with strict health protocols and the PeduliLindung application.
Cinemas in PPKM Level 3 and 2 areas will also be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, strict health protocols, and the use of the PeduliLindung application.
Also read: Special Region of Yogyakarta PPKM Level 3, Tourist Attractions Can't Be Opened The odd-even policy will also be implemented at tourist attractions starting Friday at 12.00 WIB until Sunday at 18.00 WIB to reduce the number of vehicles so that there are no crowds at tourist attractions.
