Cinemas allowed to resume operations in Java-Bali ?

The government has allowed cinemas to resume operations during the implementation of Level 2 and Level 3 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali until September 20, 2021.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said, during PPKM, cinemas received a maximum of 50 percent of their capacity.
In addition, there are conditions that must be followed before entering the cinema area, namely using the PeduliLindung application and implementing health protocols.
"With the obligation to use the PeduliLindung application and the application of strict health protocols," said Luhut, who is also the coordinator of PPKM Java and Bali in a virtual press conference, Monday (13/9/2021).
Luhut said visitors with the green category in the PeduliLindung application were allowed to enter the cinema. "I repeat, only the green category," he said.
To note, PPKM Level 1-4 for the first time will be implemented on July 21-25.
The policy is an extension of the Emergency PPKM which is valid from 3-20 July 2021. During the Emergency PPKM on 3-20 July 2021, the government made a much stricter restriction policy. The Emergency PPKM policy was decided when Indonesia experienced a high spike in Covid-19 cases. At that time, the explosion of cases was not accompanied by the improvement of health facilities or hospitals, as a result the death rate from Covid-19 was also high.
