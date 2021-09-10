Bali and Indonesia COVID - 19 news continues to improve as death toll drops 42% from one week ago

Editors Comments:
Bali + World News & Views Editor Lawrence. He is a 23 year resident of Bali who is a General Manager of Hall Of Fame Award Winning Hotel + developer & realtor.
There has been several positive news articles the last few days, especially this week.
First the Govt. announced that they changed the rules for reopening malls, restaurants & tourist attractions. .
Then the Bali government announced that they are toying with opening the international airport.
" Government has planned to partially reopen the international travel
corridor"
https://baliworldnewsviews.blogspot.com/2021/09/bali-officials-plan-to-test-reopening.html
Dramatic drop in cases and deaths in Bali.
I can only assume that the numbers they are looking at are the same ones that I've been tracking since we started to see a surge in cases and deaths in July sparked by the emergence of a new variant of COVID - 19.
As you can see by the chart below that I've been personally tracking the Bali weekly death toll based on information I deem is reliable but not guaranteed.
For the last four weeks we have seen a dramatic drop in the number of weekly deaths.
We hit a peak of 529 in one week ending August 13th. Since then, it has dropped significantly to only 116 in one week down from 200 during the week before or a 42% drop.
Although there's no way of guaranteeing this trend will continue we must remember that almost 60 % to 70% of Bali's population is vaccinated with at least one jab and probably over 50% have had at least two jabs include my entire staff and family.
I believe there is a good chance that the good news will continue to improve each week.
As it does the government will continue to most likely continue to ease and PPKM protocol restrictions and eventually open the international airport to allow tourists who are biting at the bit to come back to Bali.
With many public schools in Bali open and a large percentage of the schools in Jakarta opening recently hopefully also us parents & children will be relieved of the severe pressure and tension caused by online schooling.
Disclaimer, please understand that all this can change if a new variant rears its ugly head, or any other unforeseen circumstances happen.
But for now, the future looks much brighter than it has been for months.
Hang in there and get ready for this to end sooner or later.
