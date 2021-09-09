Editor's comments:
A bit of bright news this morning as the government announces that they changed the rules for reopening malls, restaurants & tourist attractions.
There is also news that the " government has planned to partially reopen the international travel corridor" as well. See Below.
" Government has planned to partially reopen the international travel
corridor"
Let's hope and pray that this news becomes a reality.
Bali Officials Plan To Test The Reopening Of The International Travel Corridor
Officials from the Bali Tourism Agency have confirmed that the government has planned to partially reopen the international travel corridor.
The Head of the Bali Tourism Agency, I Putu Astawa confirmed that he has recently heard the plan from the government to partially reopen the international travel corridor in the near future.
“As a response to the demand from tourism businesses in Bali to open our border for international travelers, the government finally plans to test the reopening of the international travel corridor for Bali in the near future.” Astawa said on Sunday (5/9).
Astawa explained that Bali is now ready to receive international visitors as it was already prepared with all the same requirements to open the border to the domestic visitors. “We have prepared all the requirements such as vaccinating all tourism workers and certifying the accommodation businesses with Clean Health Safety and Environment (CHSE) with strict prevention protocols before operating and receiving visitors.” Astawa added.
However, Astawa also warned the government to be really careful during the implementation by partially reopening the travel bubble with other countries.
“We need to assure that they will not carry the virus when they arrive or depart from Bali by implementing the proper screening that we have been doing for the domestic tourists.”
Astawa concluded. Apart from that, Astawa reminds everyone that international visitors must be designated to the green zone areas of Covid-19 when the border finally reopens.
