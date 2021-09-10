Friday, 10 September 2021
Indonesians welcome COVID-19 PCR test exemption for vaccinated Java-Bali travels
Source: Xinhua| 2021-09-09 16:22:01|Editor: huaxia
JAKARTA, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Indonesians have welcomed the exemption of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for fully-vaccinated travelers between Java and Bali islands.
The Indonesian government announced recently that effective from Aug. 31, travelers in provinces on the islands of Java and Bali only require fast antigen test results instead of PCR tests for fully-vaccinated passengers.
For Amirul Tarsanto, a freelance photographer based in Jakarta and Bali, the exemption came as good news, as he usually flies three times a month.
"Before the pandemic, I flew around three to four times a year. However, during the pandemic, I am actually flying more, up to several times in a month for work. Not only are flights now cheaper with no PCR tests, but the booking process also becomes simpler," Tarsanto told Xinhua recently.
On Aug. 15, Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked relevant companies to limit the PCR test price from 450,000 rupiahs (about 31.5 U.S. dollars) to 550,000 rupiahs (38.5 U.S. dollars), down from around 900,000 rupiahs (63 U.S. dollars). And the result should be issued in no more than 24 hours.
On Monday, the government decided to extend its COVID-19 restrictions on public activities, locally known as PPKM, in Java and Bali until Sept. 13. For some regions outside the two islands, the restrictions were extended until Sept. 20.
Flora Karo, an editor at a news company in Jakarta, has only flown three times since the start of the pandemic, for working purposes. Fortunately, the company covered both her plane tickets and PCR tests.
Despite already being vaccinated twice, she stopped all her vacation flights during the pandemic as a PCR test is expensive. But now, Karo considered traveling again.
The exemption also benefited students. "I am thinking of going to Bali to work on my thesis soon," said Fahry Pradipta, a postgraduate student in human resource management living in Banten Province. "Now travels became a little easier than before, and the test costs lowered, I want to go to another place and stay there for a while." Enditem
