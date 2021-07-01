Java, Bali brace for possible emergency lockdown

Editor's Comments:
The news the last 24 hours regarding a pending emergency lockdown for Java which of course includes Jakarta and Bali is to say the least a little confusing.
Present Jokowi touted the inevitability of shifting policy amid soaring COVID-19 cases.
This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Java, Bali brace for emergency lockdown Singapore to ease curbs as virus cases fall ". Click to read: https://www.thejakartapost.com/seasia/2021/06/10/singapore-to-ease-curbs-as-virus-cases-fall-.html.
So I guess we will find out in the coming days exactly what is going to happen.
Bali Probabily not reopen International Airport:
In the mean time the day before we received very sad news when the minister of tourism confirmed what most of us in the tourism industry already assumed.
With the recent uptick in cases and a few more deaths in Bali the timing is not correct to open up Bali at this point according to the government.
Let's pray that this recent resurgence of cases peaks soon and we can open the doors perhaps in August or September.
Every one of us has a responsibility to try to do our part in enabling this to happen by following recommended Covid 19 protocol including social distancing, wearing masks in public in close quarters and of course good hygiene.
This Too Shall Pass.
With a large percentage of Bali already inoculated including our 70 staff and Up to 90% of the Sanur Green Zone where we have our Bali Luxury Villas.
