Governor Koster Issues New SE, Immigrants Must Bring PCR Letters to Enter Bali

Merdeka.com - The entrance to Bali island will be tightened to see a surge in Covid-19 cases outside the increasing area.
Bali Governor Wayan Koster said that for community activities such as domestic tourists there has been a good development in visiting the island of Bali despite the covid-19 cases in the last week.
"Although, the cases have increased in the last week, it turns out that the perpetrators of Domestic Travel (PPDN) via air transportation are still in the range of 8 (to) 9 thousand per day," said Koster, in the Plenary Session of the Bali DPRD, Monday (28/28/2020). 6).
Meanwhile, for people who pass through Gilimanuk Port, Bali, there are around 10 thousand 500 people per day and seeing that people outside Bali who will enter Bali are obligated to pass by land and air, they are required to carry a Covid-19 free letter based on a rapid antigen test.
"We hope, because outside Bali there is a huge increase in cases. So today, we are issuing a new circular letter according to the direction of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Minister of Health, and also the Minister of Transportation, so that Bali, which has had good achievements, will not be damaged again. ," he said.
"So, we are tightening the entrance to Bali, the requirement to enter Bali via air transportation must use a PCR-based swab test, no longer use GeNose," he explained.
He asserted, for PPDN passing by land, a minimum must use a rapid antigen test.
"If the PCR-based swab is even better, but the GeNose one is no longer enforced. And a QR Code is also applied to ensure that the certificate is a negative result of the PCR swab test or the rapid antigen test is not fake," he said.
"Because, there are also many fake, paid certificates. So bring a letter, but actually it doesn't follow a swab or rapid antigen test. That's the condition we are currently facing, so there is a slight increase in cases," he said.
He also said that although there was an increase in cases, it should not be shackled to community activities in Bali.
"But we can't because of this increase in cases, we shackle community activities, community economic activities must of course run well, normally, but we must be disciplined in implementing health protocols," said Koster. [ded]
