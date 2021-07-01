Jokowi Officially Announces Emergency PPKM - 01/07/2021

BREAKING NEWS: Jokowi Officially Announces Emergency PPKM Kompas.com - 01/07/2021, 11:03 WIB Share:
President Joko Widodo gives a speech at the commemoration of the 75th Bhayangkara Day which was held at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (1/7/2021).
His more assertive policy was announced by Jokowi after receiving input from a number of parties, including various ministers, health experts, and regional heads.
In addition, Jokowi also stated that the Covid-19 pandemic was indeed developing very quickly, especially the presence of a variant of concerns or a new variant of the corona virus.
Get information, inspiration and insights in your email . Register email "The Covid-19 pandemic in the last few days has developed very quickly because of the new variant which is also a serious problem in many countries," said Jokowi.
Also read: Prevent Lambda Variant, DPR Members Ask the Government to Tighten RI's Entrance The rapidly developing pandemic conditions and the emergence of new variants are the reasons for the government to make stricter and stricter policies. "This situation requires us to take more decisive steps so that we can both stem the Covid-19," said Jokowi.
According to Kompas the PPKM Lockdown includes some or al of the following actions:
From July 3rd. To July 20 th. the following may apply
- Supermarkets and traditional markets must close by 8 PM
- Maximum visitor capacity of 50% of normal
- Pharmacies and drugstores can stay open 24 hours
- may not be able to dine in at restaurants food stalls etc.
Editor's Comment:
It is important to understand that this is breaking news and still has not been confrimed that Bali will Falls under this requirement.
I'm sure we will have more newson specifically what areas are affected and what are the actual regulations in the coming days.
Frankly the regulation about supermarkets and traditional markets not closing to 8 PM should not have much effect on anybody since most shopping is done before 8 PM anyways
