Day 2 - Unbelievable Inexpensive Covid-19 Getaway to most Scenic Islands of Bali.

Continued from >>>> Day1 - Part 2
Day Two:
The next morning, I made a point of taking some photos from the beach front of our
hotel looking towards Bali and its magnificent 3,200 Mount Agung.
We then visited Diamond Beach followed by -Raja 5 (pulau seribu)
Then we returned to the hotel which graciously allowed us to have a late check out at quick showers little rest before we went back to the harbour at 15: 30.
We even had a better trip back to Bali with lots of room on the upper deck where yours truly stretched out and enjoyed what felt like a private cruise.
In conclusion once again COVID - 19 allowed us to visit a place that normally would be crawing with tourists.
The whole trip costs less than $200 for four persons with two hotel rooms
I highly recommend any of you that want to advance at this limited getaway to do it soon soon because prices might be will only be substantially higher from here as COVID - 19 begins to dissipate and tourism starts to get back to normal.
Even if you cannot take advantage of this getaway remember that this too shall pass.
· Broken Beach
· Kelingking Beach
· Paluang Clip
· Crystal bay beach (Sunset)
Day Two:
· King 5 (island of a thousand)
· Molenteng tree house
· Atuh beach
· Diamond Beach
· Hill teletubies
Packages Includes the following.
· Fast boat ticket
· (PP) -entrance ticket tour –
· Hotel (Complete with Break Fast, AC, Tv, Wi-Fi)
· Two-day tour (private tour) –
· lunch 2 days (Restaurant) –
· Driver as well as tour guide (help take photos)
Package Prices:
· 2 people - 950,000/person
· 3 people - 850,000 /person in 2 rooms –
· 4 people - 750,000 /person in 2 rooms
· 5 people - 650,000/person in 3 rooms
· 6 people - 600,000 /person in 3 rooms
Nusa Penida Fishermen were harvesting Seaweed and spearing octopus at low tide.I observed a cleansing ritual taking place with a lady who I assumed was a Grandmother, her granddaughters and daughter.
Azizah soon joined me and we took some incredibly special photos.
At 9 am we were off again for our second and final day of tours.
This area is Nusa Penida is sparsely and provides for some great scenery.
Nusa Penida Island is not all about beaches and temples.
It is because tourists can visit highlands and find some good spots for relaxation or sightseeing.
The location is in Tanglad Village and it has become a good alternative to enjoy a family recreation and relaxation.
Atuh beach is located on the far most eastern point of Nusa Penida island.
Pantai Atuh Beach can be accessed from either the left-hand side or the right-hand side of the cliffs via the concrete steps that are cut into the side of the mountain.
We then visited Diamond Beach followed by -Raja 5 (pulau seribu)
Finally, we visited Romah Pohon Molenteng with it is breath taking views at the Thousand Island viewpoint.
Azizah visited the incredibly Instagrammable treehouses with the same beautiful backdrop, this is yet another must see.
Raja Lima Nusa Penida (also commonly known as the thousand island viewpoint) is a spectacular viewpoint with panoramic views of the ocean and the various islands.
This scenic point got its name due to the number of small islands and unique rock formations that can be seen in the ocean.
Then we returned to the hotel which graciously allowed us to have a late check out at quick showers little rest before we went back to the harbour at 15: 30.
Our faithful driver Gusti picked us up the harbour.
We decided to take advantage of an offer from one of our favourite restaurants the Ishykaya on Sanur beach.
They advised us by WhatsApp that they had some delicious fresh snapper sashimi .
Total bill for four people including fresh sashimi drinks was an unbelievable Rp 430,000 or $29.00 USD.
In conclusion once again COVID - 19 allowed us to visit a place that normally would be crawing with tourists.
The whole trip costs less than $200 for four persons with two hotel rooms
I highly recommend any of you that want to advance at this limited getaway to do it soon soon because prices might be will only be substantially higher from here as COVID - 19 begins to dissipate and tourism starts to get back to normal.
Even if you cannot take advantage of this getaway remember that this too shall pass.
Think positive, positive and you will be positive
Tour Prices: Subject to change without notice
Day One:
Tour Prices: Subject to change without notice
Day One:
. Angels Billabong
· Broken Beach
· Kelingking Beach
· Paluang Clip
· Crystal bay beach (Sunset)
Day Two:
· King 5 (island of a thousand)
· Molenteng tree house
· Atuh beach
· Diamond Beach
· Hill teletubies
Packages Includes the following.
· Fast boat ticket
· (PP) -entrance ticket tour –
· Hotel (Complete with Break Fast, AC, Tv, Wi-Fi)
· Two-day tour (private tour) –
· lunch 2 days (Restaurant) –
· Driver as well as tour guide (help take photos)
Package Prices:
· 2 people - 950,000/person
· 3 people - 850,000 /person in 2 rooms –
· 4 people - 750,000 /person in 2 rooms
· 5 people - 650,000/person in 3 rooms
· 6 people - 600,000 /person in 3 rooms
No comments:
Post a comment