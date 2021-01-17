Unbelievable Inexpensive Covid-19 Getaway to most Scenic Islands of Bali - Day 1 - Part 1

I have shared my own shortened version of this philosophy with thousands of family, relatives, staff, friends, and associates in the past which is “every adversity has with in it the seed of an equal or greater benefit"
During the last 12 months we have constantly sought small equal or greater benefits to be derived from the worst Pandemic of our lifetimes.
For example, during our boy’s school holidays in June or July we faced the adversity that I had to cancel me around the world trip plan for my 70th birthday.
I was depressed until I realized that this would be a good time to go visit Bali sites and attractions that I and my family had never visited before in 23 Years I have lived in Bali such as waterfalls because they were always too crowded with tourists.
On a July trip to Lovina on Bali’s remote North Coast we visited waterfalls that had just opened the day we were there. Later we realized this once in a lifetime opportunity with no one around was a major benefit from the COVID -19 crises.
Once again this past Christmas we would have normally gone away someplace as we did last year skiing in Switzerland.
We were depressed until we were able to sell a villa off our new Best Bali Real Estate website in our Bali Depressed Price category.
This gave us a lot of hope for 2021 when things begin to turn around.
We were also upset that we were not able to visit my wife Azizah’s relatives on Java because it is just too dangerous and too complicated with the Covid-19 tests etc.
By the end of this six-week boy’s school holiday which ends on January 18 th. we were becoming a little antsy until Azizah came up with an idea to take advantage of an offer from an associate on Bali's beautiful Eastern Island of Nusa Penida.
My darling wife Azizah is a Notaris in Bali which unlike Western Notaris first requires a Law Degree and then several additional years of University and interning before you acquire the prestigious title of Bali Notaris.
|Notaris Azizah at her office
Her office is in the regency of Klungkung which happens to include Bali’s offshore islands of Nusa Dua, Cenignan, and Nusa Penida.
As a former Charter yacht captain several decades ago in Bali I had often visited these Islands on Charters which at the time were remote with very few hotels or activities.
A few months ago, I escorted Azizah on a trip to there finalize a land transaction and was shocked at what had happened there the last few years.
So, when Azizah mentioned that an associate of hers on Nusa Penida was offering an extremely attractive package at first our two boys and I scoffed at the opportunity due to COVID-19 protocol concerns.
I am happy to say at the end of the voyage we were all incredibly pleased with the experience and will certainly put it down as one of the benefits derived from the low number of tourists visiting Bali due to COVID -19.
Like many around the world these days we are asset rich and cash poor so not knowing when this virus will end which has virtually brought Bali to a standstill for the last 12 months we are watching every rupiah.
Only $50 per person:
When Azizah advised that the cost for two days including high-speed boat transport a car plus driver, two lunches and breakfasts and a standard beachfront hotel with pool was under Three million rupiah or roughly $200 USD I finally relented.
The following are details and photos of the Two day on night trip which I highly recommend to any one who needs a break and wants to receive an equal or greater benefit from this horrific pandemic.
Contact me at 62-8123814014 and I will be happy to put you in direct contact with the owner of this super value adventure .
Day One:
Our adventure started early in the morning when we boarded a fabulous modern fast boat called Idola at Sanur Harbour.
|Azizah, Xander, Darius and Lawrence
The harbour 10 min from our Bali Luxury Villas in Sanur our home at Bali Paradise Beach Estates. at 08:30.
|Ferry boat ticket offices
|Fast boats moored stern to ready for passengers
|Our fast boat for the trip modern, powerful Idola With 1250 hp
There are a few tricks to getting good seats on the boat with maximum social distancing.
1. Most important is to be first in line. Take your shoes off and be the closet to the boat near boarding time at waters edge.
2. Only start boarding when instructed by the crew or you se others boarding.
3. You must wade through water up to your knee to th boat so make sure all your expensive bags and electronics are safe form damage.
4. Immediately climb up to the top level and mark your space.
5. Do not lest others infringe on your space.
6. There you will have the best socials distancing and best view for the brief 40 Min trip.
|Our son Darius watching as we leave Sanur Harbour
|Our friendly fellow passenger a Balinese priest on his way for major ceremony on Nus Penida.
|Leaving Sanur Harbour the home of the tallest building in Bali the Grand Bali Beach Hotel.
|Crossing channel between mainland folly and Nusa Penida.
If you can ahead of time secure his name and phone number so that you can WhatsApp him when you arrive.
Our Driver escorted us to a modern vehicle and then asked if we wished to stop at the hotel before we started our tour.
Then we are off to our first site driving on the narrow roads of Nusa Penida.
I thought I knew the rules of the road in Bali which are bigger has right away and assume that everyone is going to crash into to you.
On Nusa Penida driving takes on a whole new meaning.
Our driver Komang was excellent and knew when to stop and how to avoid the very poorly laid asphalt road with big holes on each side.
We found him extremely helpful when we went to the various sites. He knew exactly where to position us and where he would take the photo which was often after he climbed a tree.
Our first stop was Angel's Billabong which is a spectacular rock formation near Pasih Uug (Broken Beach), on the southwestern end of Nusa Penida Island.
There is a pathway leading to a naturally formed rock lagoon, offering a scenic seascape and pleasant swimming spot on the island.
Continued >>> Day 1 Nusa Penida Tour
