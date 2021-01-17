Day 1 Part 2 - Unbelievable Inexpensive Covid-19 Getaway to most Scenic Islands of Bal

Continued from >>>> Unbelievable Inexpensive Covid-19 Getaway to most Scenic Islands of Bali. Part 1
Just a few hundred metres down a nearby path was Kelingking Beach.
It is a Primo photo op spot on Nusa Penida! Crowds of tourists and influencers normally flock to the well-worn outcrop above this beach to take a selfie. This day we had it all to ourselves.
After walking over the sharp volcanic rock at high noon it was not long before I started to feel the heat and knew I better get out of the sun.
Azizah, plus our two boys Xander and Darius who have been taking many photos finally caught up and they continued down as I retreated to a nice shady Bale.
Later when I looked in the mirror at the hotel I realized that I had sought shade just in time. As my face was red even though I had sunscreen and a hat.
The path to get there is steep and will require a certain stamina to retrace your steps back to the road.
Next was Paluang Cliff on the west side of Nusa Penida island.
It is accessible by car or scooter and takes about a 1 hour drive to reach from the main docks and accommodation in northern Penida.
Finally, after several hours visiting these fabulous scenic sites I could not wait to go to a bay that I had discovered 23 years ago, Crystal Bay on Nusa Penida's South West coast.
It used to be a major destination for my yacht charter business at the time.
It has crystal clear waters and some more aggressive diving.
It also has delightful waves for all ages to play in on the beach.
Due to the light cloud, there is no chance of a sunset, so we drove back to the hotel around 17:00.
The driver stood by to take us to dinner. Unfortunately, most of the good restaurants were closed in the town due to the pandemic.
