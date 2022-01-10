Extended, This is the Latest PPKM Level 2 Regulation in Java and Bali Kompas.com - 08/01/2022, 19:00 WIB Share: Comment Illustration of the Covid-19 pandemic.
View Photos Illustration of the Covid-19 pandemic. (SHUTTERSTOCK) Illustration of the Covid-19 pandemic. Author Muhammad Syahrial | Editor Muhammad Syahrial KOMPAS.com - The government has again extended the period for the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) for the Java and Bali regions until January 17, 2022. This extension is enforced in accordance with the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs (Inmendagri) Number 2 of 2022. Based on the Ministry of Home Affairs, the status of the entire DKI Jakarta area has increased from Level 1 to Level 2 during this PPKM period. PPKM Java Bali 4-17 January 2022 Apart from DKI Jakarta, a number of areas in Java and Bali are also currently with Level 2 status in PPKM 4-17 January 2022. A number of rules have also been put in place to suppress the spread of the Corona virus in the area with level 2 status. Also read: How is the Odd-Even Rule on Toll Roads After PPKM Level 3 Nataru is Canceled? As reported by KOMPAS.com on Tuesday (4/1/2022), here are the latest PPKM level 2 rules in Java and Bali:
- The implementation of learning in the Level 2 PPKM area is limited to face-to-face and remotely. This is based on a joint decision of the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Minister of Religion, the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Home Affairs.
- Implementation of non-essential sector activities is enforced at a maximum of 50 percent. Employees who enter the office must be vaccinated and use the PeduliLindung application.
- People's markets that sell non-daily necessities can operate with a maximum capacity of 75 percent. Operational hours are limited to 18.00 local time. - Street vendors, grocery stores, babershops, laundromats, hawkers, small workshops, car washes, and similar businesses are allowed to open until 21.00 local time.
- The implementation of eating activities in food stalls, street vendors, hawker stalls or the like is allowed to be open until 21.00 local time. The maximum allowed capacity is 50 percent with a maximum feeding time of 60 minutes.
- Restaurants and cafes located inside buildings or shopping centers are allowed to open until 21.00 with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, meal times are 60 minutes, and must use the PeduliLindung application.
- Restaurants that have operating hours at night, can operate from 18.00 to 00.00 local time. The maximum capacity of visitors allowed is 50 percent with a 60-minute meal time and using the PeduliLindung application.
- Shopping centers or malls are still allowed to open until 21.00 with 50 percent capacity. Children under 12 years old are still allowed to enter provided that they must be accompanied by a parent.
- Cinemas can operate with mandatory provisions using the PeduliLindung application and a maximum capacity of 70 percent. Also read: PPKM Level 3 Cancels Simultaneously, Tito Karnavian: Title Changed
- Places of worship can hold religious activities with a maximum capacity of 75 percent by implementing strict health protocols. Public facilities, such as parks and public tourist attractions, are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 25 percent.
- Arts, culture, sports, and social activities for the community are permitted with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.
- Activities at the fitness center or gym are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 50 percent. -
Wedding receptions can be held at 50 percent capacity and do not host a dine-in event. (Author: Ahmad Naufal Dzulfaroh | Editor: Rizal Setyo Nugroho) Source: KOMPAS.com Get updates selected news and breaking news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group "Kompas.com News Update", how to click the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate , then join. You must first install the Telegram application on your cellphone.
