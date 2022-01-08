Indonesia announces plans to reduce quarantine from 10 days to 7 days

Indonesia Quarantine Period cut by 50%.
I was advised this morning by one of my clients returning from Canada that Indonesia’s Quarantine will all be cut from 14 days recently to only seven days.
The only article I found confirming this is this article below
I hope soon it will be dropped to zero days if you have vaccinations a PCR test before you get on the plane and another test when you arrive.
I've also noticed that in the last three days there has been no deaths in Bali from COVID and the number of recovered cases is higher than the number of new cases even though we just had a huge influx of Domestic Tourists.
Worldwide I also noticed that although the cases have increased dramatically around the world from OMICRON the number of deaths has leveled off so perhaps it is not serious as expected.
Finally, it looks like the Indonesian government will be giving a third booster shot of the Sinovac vaccine effective starting January 12th.
Although Sinovac vaccine has been proven not to prevent OMICRON the World Health Organization the other day stated they believe that it will prevent anyone who obtains OMICRON from being hospitalized and most important dying from it.
Hopefully, the news will continue to be positive every week and we will be over this soon
Indonesia plans to reduce quarantine to 7 days in a breaking news announcement from Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on 3 rd January 2022.
In yet another unexpected announcement on 3 rd January 2022, President Jokowi gave the go ahead to release the news that quarantine would be reduced from 10 days to 7 days for general travellers entering Indonesia and 10 days (reduced from 14 days) for Indonesian citizen arriving from Omicron effected countries.
No new country list was provided, but the last circular included: South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, United Kingdom, Denmark & Norway. Please note that France has now also been added to this list as of circular dated 4th January attached below.
The announcement was made by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in an online press conference, who didn’t give a specific reason for the reduction in quarantine, except for the promising low cases of Covid.
Please note this announcement was shared in the afternoon on 3 rd January 2022, we do not know when this will come into effect, we assume immediately. Additionally, no official decree has been released as of yet, as and when we get more information, we shall share on our social media channels and attach a copy of the announcement to this article.
***News Update***
As we reported on 3rd January, a circular was finally released advising that the 7-day quarantine will take effect as of the 7th January. Please see below the circular from SATGAS (Indonesian Covid Task Force).
here is another articile
How to Enter Indonesia from 7th January – Quarantine, Testing, Vaccines, and more
The COVID-19 Task Force has issued the latest regulations for international travellers, both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, taking effect on 7th January until further notice.
This latest regulation is written in circular letter no. 1 of 2022 concerning health protocols for overseas travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was signed in Jakarta on 4th January 2022 by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency as the Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Suharyanto.
“The purpose of this circular is to monitor, control, and evaluate in order to prevent an increase in the transmission of COVID-19,” the circular states.
Countries Temporarily Banned
Foreigners are temporarily banned to enter if they have been in, transitted through, lived in, or visited one of these countries:
- Confirmed existence of community transmission of the Omicron variant, namely South Africa, Botswana, Norway, and France.
- Countries or regions that are geographically close to a community transmission country of Omicron variant cases such as Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.
- Countries or regions with more than 10,000 confirmed cases of Omicron such as the UK and Denmark.
This temporary ban is excluding travellers who meet the following criteria:
- Have no travel history and haven’t stayed in one of these countries within 14 days.
- In accordance with the provisions in the Home Affairs Minister 4egulation No. 34 of 2021 regarding the granting of visas and immigration residence permits during the handling of the spread of COVID-19 and the recovery of the national economy.
- In accordance with the bilateral agreement scheme, such as the Travel Corridor Arrangement, or obtaining permission or special consideration in writing from any ministry or agency.
Vaccination Requirements
Travellers must show proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccine through a physical or digital card or certificate, completed at least 14 days before departure, in English and the language of the country of origin.
However, the exception is for foreigners holding diplomatic visas and service visas related to official or state visits of foreign officials at ministerial level and above, as well as foreigners who enter Indonesia in the Travel Corridor Arrangement scheme.
In the event that a foreigner has not received the vaccine from abroad, they will be vaccinated at the quarantine place upon arrival in Indonesia after the second PCR test is carried out with a negative result for the foreigner. This covers foreigners aged 12-17 years old, holders of diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits, as well as holders of a limited stay permit card (KITAS), or a permanent residence permit card (KITAP).
Foreigners who are already in Indonesia and will travel, both domestically and internationally, are required to be vaccinated. However, foreigners who have not been vaccinated and intend to travel domestically and continue with the aim of taking international flights out of Indonesia are allowed to not show a COVID-19 vaccination card or certificate as long as they do not leave the airport area during transit.
They must get permission from the local Port Health Office to take a domestic flight with the aim of continuing to an international flight. They must also show their flight ticket departing Indonesia for direct transit from the departure city to the international airport in Indonesia, with the final destination country included.
International travellers under the age of 18 and who have special health conditions or comorbid diseases that prevent them from being vaccinated are required to attach a doctor’s certificate from the government hospital of the country of departure stating that the person concerned has not or cannot take the COVID-19 vaccination.
Testing
Travellers are required to show negative PCR results taken in the country of origin a maximum of 72 hours before departure and it must be attached to the Indonesian International e-HAC.
A PCR retest will be carried out upon arrival, where travellers are required to undergo quarantine for seven days. They must show proof of payment confirmation for quarantine accommodation.
In quarantine, travellers are required to take another PCR test on either the sixth out of seven days of quarantine or the ninth out of 10 days of quarantine. If the results are negative, they are allowed to continue their trip but if not, they will be quarantined at their own expense.
For foreign diplomats other than the head of the foreign representative and the family of the head of the foreign representative, they must undergo quarantine in a centralised quarantine place under their own financing. If the results come out positive, then they do treatment at the hospital with their own dependents. If they are unable, then the sponsors, ministries, institutions consider the entry permit for foreigners to be held accountable.
Exclusions
The temporary ban on foreigners who enter Indonesia and quarantine obligations are exempted provided that the bubble system and strict health protocols apply, for foreigners with the following criteria:
- Diplomatic and service visa holders
- Foreign officials with ministerial level and above and their entourage when making official or state visits
Via a Travel Corridor Arrangement
- Delegations of G20 member countries
- Honorable and distinguished people
Tourism
Foreigners with the purpose of travel that do not have a travel history within 14 days from the 15 banned countries can enter Indonesia under the following conditions:
- Via airport entry points in Bali and the Riau Islands
- In addition to a vaccination card or certificate and a negative PCR result, they must attach a short visit visa or another entry permit, proof of ownership of health insurance worth a minimum of US$100,000 which includes financing for handling COVID-19, and proof of booking confirmation and payment for accommodation.
SOURCE: COVID-19 Handling Task Force
