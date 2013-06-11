Time for editor Bali's largest blog to roar

Editor's comments:
Time for this editor to roar
The last couple weeks I have felt an extraordinary increase in energy.
I just realized what may be the cause.
Never mind the fact that I lost 4 kg since the beginning of the year and am playing 8 to 10 hours a tennis every week.
I'm also eating RIGHT, fasting between 6 PM and 11 AM and a few other things.
Year of the Tiger
I just realized that next week February 2 will be the Chinese New Year of the Tiger.
As I always tell people “I was born a Leo in the year of the Tiger ”.
this
It's time for us Tiger babies to roar/
I believe that along with the year of the Tiger will be the end of COVID - 19 as a major pandemic and the start of a major economic boom similar to the end of the 1918 pandemic which was followed by the roaring 20s.
For me we are positioned perfectly with our brand-new renovated Emerald Hotel Apartments for sale Starting at $58,888.
We also have our brand-new retirement project designed to cater to the whims of 25% of the population of the world who are baby boomers at Bali LuxuryRetirement Villas.
To top it all off we have our Best Bali Real Estate Selling for 20% to50% discounts from their 2014 highs
I also feel that Indonesia which is often been called "A Rising Tiger" has just been let out of his cage and with the lowest cost of labour, a willing workforce, a government who is making corruption one of his biggest priorities and abundant natural resources.
It is a Lion ready to get out of its cage in the year of the Tiger
vidently us Leos born in the Tiger are considered astrological royals, whatever that means.so what happened here)
Zodiac tiger, showing the hǔ (虎) character for tiger
The Tiger (虎) is the third of the 12-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar. The Year of the Tiger is associated with the Earthly Branch symbol 寅.
Years and the Five Elements
People born within these date ranges can be said to have been born in the "Year of the Tiger", while bearing the following elemental sign:[1][2]
Basic astrology elements
Tiger
"Tiger" in regular Chinese characters
Chinese 虎
Transcriptions
Start date End date Heavenly branch
13 February 1926 1 February 1927 Fire Tiger
31 January 1938 18 February 1939 Earth Tiger
17 February 1950 5 February 1951 Metal Tiger
5 February 1962 24 January 1963 Water Tiger
23 January 1974 10 February 1975 Wood Tiger
9 February 1986 28 January 1987 Fire Tiger
28 January 1998 15 February 1999 Earth Tiger
14 February 2010 2 February 2011 Metal Tiger
1 February 2022 21 January 2023 Water Tiger
19 February 2034 7 February 2035 Wood Tiger
6 February 2046 25 January 2047 Fire Tiger
24 January 2058 11 February 2059 Earth Tiger
11 February 2070 30 January 2071 Metal Tiger
29 January 2082 16 February 2083 Water Tiger
15 February 2094 04 February 2095 Wood Tiger Earthly Branches: Yin (寅)
The Five Elements: Wood
Yin Yang: Yang, For White Tiger: Yin.
Lunar Month: First
Lucky Numbers: 0, 1, 3, 4, 5; Avoid: 6, 7, 8
Lucky Flowers: cineraria[citation needed]
Lucky Colors: grey, white, blue, purple, orange, black; Avoid: gold, silver, brown pink
Season: Spring
