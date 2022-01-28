Bali & Lombok Indonesia works to ease accommodation crunch during MotoGP Indonesia

Editor's Comments:
Having just returned from Lombok and staying at one of the best villas near the Moto GP course I can tell you first hand that most of the accommodations in Southern Lombok are very poor.
|MotoGP Indonesia in Mandalika, Lombok
Roughly 100,000 people seeking accommodations.
I highly recommend that they consider spending most of your time on Bali's East Coast close to the airport in areas such as Sanur where our Bali Luxury Villas are located.
Then in a short 20 minute trip to the airport and perhaps a 30-60 minute wait and another 20 minutes on the plane they could be dropped off at the Lombok Airport approximately one hour from the GP course.
It was me I would try to organize a one night stay there so I could fly in early the morning see the races, check in my room room later in the afternoon and see the races the next day. Then fly home that night back to Bali.
Also there's not very much to do in southern southern Lombok.
The restaurants and facilities are very low quality and very limited.
Better to come to Bali and enjoy extremely low prices right now with Luxury Villas starting as low as eight dollars per person per night for four-bedroom 450 m² luxury villa with a private pool and private Housekeeper.
They are located on the border of the Hyatt Regency hotel within walking distance to the beach and dozens of restaurants spas etc.
Indonesia works to ease accommodation crunch during MotoGP Indonesia
By Mimi Hudoyo
/ Posted on 26 January, 2022 15:00
Indonesia’s tourism ministry, government agencies and private sector players are working together to resolve a potential accommodation crunch during MotoGP Indonesia in Mandalika, Lombok from March 18 to 20.
The race is expected to attract some 100,000 domestic and international spectators, but Lombok has only 23,000 rooms as of December 2021. Lombok has only 23,000 hotel rooms to serve a potential 100,000 MotoGP Indonesia spectators; Mandalika pictured
Sandiaga Uno, minister of tourism and creative economy, said various types of accommodation will be prepared to overcome the shortage.
Options include 300 units of homestays developed by the Ministry of Public Work and Housing, lodgings in tourism villages across the island, 100 camps prepared by Eiger and the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation, as well as 100 to 200 cabins offered by accommodation startup Bobobox for up to 400 guests.
Indonesia National Shipping as well as phinisi cruise operators will also step in with floating accommodation.
Sandiaga said Bali could help with Lombok’s excess accommodation needs, and work is underway to provide shuttle flights between Lombok and Bali. Tickets will be bundled with accommodation.
However, Ndang Mawardi, CEO of Inspiro Group, which promotes music, entertainment and sports events, told TTG Asia that sports spectators are typically not picky about accommodation.
He said: “Star-rated hotels are not a priority for sport tourists. They will feel comfortable staying in an RV (recreational vehicle) or on camping grounds as long as there are restaurants or a food court, a place where they can cook their own meals, as well as clean showers and toilets.”
He emphasised that convenient access to the race is more crucial, therefore the option of staying in Bali and commuting daily to Lombok is not ideal.
“Taking commercial flights back and forth for two days will be costly and tiring (for the sport tourists)”, said Ndang, adding that those who could afford helicopter commute would find it more convenient.
Ndang also urged the organising committee to ensure sufficient dining venues for sports tourists. Food trucks could be brought to Mandalika to supplement restaurants in the destination. Non-halal dining zones should also be set aside for travellers to enjoy alcoholic drinks, he suggested.
Finally, transportation services must be able to cater to sports tourists who will need to travel from venue to various entertainment locations after races. – Additional reporting by Tiara Maharani Kusuma
No comments:
Post a Comment