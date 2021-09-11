Where were you Twenty Years Ago when the World Trade Center was attacked on 9/11, 2001?

20 years on 9/11 2001 the world looked on in disbelief on live television as two giant jets crashed into the world trade center in New York 20 years ago?
It happend at 8:46 Pm Bali time which was 8:46 AM in New York City.
|Editor Lawrence- 20 years ago broadcasting his Bali news and views radio show in Bali.
I recall the time vividly as I was playing pool in a fierce competition at the once very popular Koki's restaurant on the bypass in Sanur, Bali.
I looked up as I was about to take a winning shot at the TV Monitor and saying " that's the World Trade Center and it's on fire, oh my God"
We all then watched mesmerized as the second jet crashed live into the towers.
It It was then that I exclaimed" that's not a fire that's a terrorist attack".
Everyone in the restaurant then paid attention.
We all then went home and were glued to our TV sets as horrific scenes of people jumping from buildings were transmitted around the world.
Then finally towers collapsed followed by an attack on the Pentagon with another jet and one that supposedly missed.
Shortly thereafter when it was made known that Osama bin Laden was responsible the United States under President Bush flexed it's muscle and invaded Afghanistan.
Taht was a huge mistake that just ended last week with the longest war America ever fought.
One which they loss several thousand more Americans and tens of thousands of Afghanistan citizens.
September 11 attacks
September 11 attacks
Part of terrorism in the United States and the War on Terror
Attack type
The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11,[a] were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda[3][4][5] against the United States of America on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.
On that morning, four commercial airliners traveling from the northeastern United States to California were hijacked mid-flight by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. The hijackers were organized into three groups of five hijackers and one group of four.
Each group had one hijacker who had received flight training and took over control of the aircraft. Their explicit goal was to crash each plane into a prominent American building, causing mass casualties and partial or complete destruction of the targeted buildings.
The first plane to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 11. It was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 am. Seventeen minutes later at 9:03 am, the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175. Both 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and forty-two minutes, leading to the collapse of the other World Trade Center structures including 7 World Trade Center, and significantly damaging surrounding buildings.
A third flight, American Airlines Flight 77, flown from Dulles International Airport, was hijacked over Ohio. At 9:37 am, it crashed into the west side of the Pentagon (the headquarters of the American military) in Arlington County, Virginia, causing a partial collapse of the building's side. The fourth, and final flight, United Airlines Flight 93, was flown in the direction of Washington, D.C. This flight was the only plane not to hit its intended target, instead crashing in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 am. The plane's passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft away from the hijackers and ultimately diverted the flight from its intended target. Investigators determined that Flight 93's target was either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.
In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, suspicion quickly fell onto al-Qaeda. The United States formally responded by launching the War on Terror and invading Afghanistan to depose the Taliban, which had not complied with U.S. demands to expel al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and extradite al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Although bin Laden initially denied any involvement, in 2004 he formally claimed responsibility for the attacks.[2] Al-Qaeda and bin Laden cited U.S. support of Israel, the presence of U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia, and sanctions against Iraq as motives. After evading capture for almost a decade, bin Laden was located in a hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan and subsequently killed during Operation Neptune Spear.
The destruction of the World Trade Center and nearby infrastructure seriously harmed the economy of New York City and created a global economic recession. Many countries strengthened their anti-terrorism legislation and expanded the powers of law enforcement and intelligence agencies to prevent terrorist attacks. The U.S. and Canadian civilian airspaces were closed until September 13, while Wall Street trading was closed until September 17. Many closings, evacuations, and cancellations followed, out of respect or fear of further attacks. Cleanup of the World Trade Center site was completed in May 2002, and the Pentagon was repaired within a year. The construction of the World Trade Center complex's replacement began in November 2006, and the building opened in November 2014.[6][7]
The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences, in addition to at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage.[8][9] It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States, with 340[10] and 72 killed,[11][12] respectively. Numerous memorials have been constructed, including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington County, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial at the Pennsylvania crash site.
