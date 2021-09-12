Azizah & Lawrence 6 Year Anniversary Sept 12th. 2021

Happy Anniversary Azizah
On this day we gave our vowels
To love, cherish and obey until we die.
Like a flower that begins to bloom
Your beauty has continued to zoom.
The last few years of this pandemic
Have made us all be more sympathetic
It has put pressures on us that we did not envision.
And filled us with indecision
Through this crisis our trust in each other has continued to grow
I promise it will increase as we grow old
I've never been happier in my entire life
It all began when you became my wife
