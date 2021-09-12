Sunday, 12 September 2021

Azizah & Lawrence 6 Year Anniversary Sept 12th. 2021

Happy Anniversary Azizah

 

On this day we gave our vowels

To love, cherish and obey until we die.

Like a flower that begins to bloom

Your beauty has continued to zoom.

The last few years of this pandemic

Have made us all be more sympathetic

It has put pressures on us that we did not envision.

And filled us with indecision

Through this crisis our trust in each other has continued to grow

I promise it will increase as we grow old

I've never been happier in my entire life

It all began when you became my wife

