Jokowi instructs ‘special’ COVID handling in Bali

Editor's Comments:
It's nice to see that Pres. Jokowi has decided to give Bali special attention when it comes to treatment of COVID - 19.
This is not the first time Bali has received special attention.
We were among the first to be inoculated in all of Indonesia.
At this point at least 50% and probably closer to 70% of the citizens in Bali including the foreigners have been vaccinated with at least one jab.
Perhaps the president has made this decision based on the fact that Bali is more reliant on tourism than any other place in Indonesia.
Since 85% of the business here is tourism it is important to make sure that the island is clear of co-bid 19 ASAP.
Remember also that tourism generates a large amount of tax revenue which the state and federal governments badly need right now.
So let's continue with the special attention. All of us in Bali certainly appreciate it
By Coconuts Bali Aug 31, 2021 | 6:02pm Bali time
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Presidential Secretariat
President Joko Widodo has instructed for a ‘special handling’ for the COVID-19 crisis in Bali, a senior minister said yesterday, even though the province is recording a declining number of daily cases.
“Specifically for Bali, during the president’s instructions, he has asked for special monitoring and intervention on the ground,” Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said during a press conference on Monday.
“As such, we will see for ourselves to see the challenges that are taking place, so that we can speed up the improving trend,” Luhut said.
Under the tiered Enforcement of Restrictions on Public Activities (PPKM) protocol, Bali is still categorized as a Level 4, which carries the tightest modes of restrictions previously seen in Emergency PPKM.
July and August saw some of the province’s highest daily caseload, which at one point reached an all-time high of over 1,900 new daily infections in mid-August. Official data suggests that the situation is improving, as daily cases have been reduced to the hundreds this past week.
Daily reports of deaths are still concerning, however, given that more than half of Bali’s total COVID-19 death toll of 3,494 people were recorded after July 1.
