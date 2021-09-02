How Long Does COVID-19 Live on Furniture & Other Surfaces?

As we all know, the Coronavirus is very contagious. It has spread from person-to-person at a rapid pace across the world. The virus spreads through coughs, sneezes, and touching surfaces that have the virus living on it. Depending on the material of the furniture or surface, it can live for hours to days, and if it's living on that surface, you have a chance of contracting the virus. If you are planning your spring cleaning or have even already completed your spring cleaning, the virus is something to take into account. Based on information gathered from published articles by WebMD and the CDC, below is MODTEMPO's guide on how long COVID-19 can live on different surfaces and how often you should be disinfecting them to help stop the spread:
Wood Surfaces
The virus can live on wood surfaces for four days - yikes! When we say "wood surfaces", think of anything around your home that is made out of or has elements of wood. This could be decking, your TV stand, kitchen cabinets, dining room table, headboard, side tables... the list goes on.
Pictured: Alvarah Media Stand
Metal Surfaces
The virus can live on metal surfaces for even longer than it can live on wood surfaces - five days! Metal surfaces include many things that get used/touched on a regular basis such as door knobs, silverware, jewelry, metal chairs/furniture, lamps, light fixtures, etc.
Pictured: Uttermost Marias Black Metal Floor Lamp
Stainless Steel
COVID-19 can live on stainless steel for anywhere between two to three days. Think of your kitchen when you think of stainless steel as this is where you'll find a bulk of it in your home - your dishwasher, refrigerator, pots and pans, kitchen sink, etc. Aside from the kitchen, you can also find it in pieces/parts for your furniture.
Pictured: Saleen TV Stand Gloss with Stainless Steel Legs
Glass
The virus can live on glass surfaces for up to five days. Glass surfaces range from drinking glasses, to shelving, to the mirrors throughout your home, and to ALL of your windows. Didn't realize you had that much glass around, did you?
Pictured: Uttermost Herleva Gold Oval Mirror
Ceramics
Ceramic surfaces are another one where the virus can live up to five days. Again, think of your kitchen and dining area as that is where ceramics are most found with your dishes, mugs. bowls, and more. It can also be found in your decor too such as decorative objects or vases.
Fabric
So far, there isn't any significant evidence indicating that the Coronavirus can thrive and live on soft surfaces therefore, there is an unknown with fabrics including the fabric on your couch, your bed sheets, etc. The only thing evidence suggests is that it is less likely that you will catch the virus from soft surfaces. That being said, it is still smart practice to wash and cleanse your textiles on a regular basis, especially your clothes.
What You Should Do
To lessen the chance of catching or spreading the Coronavirus within your home, it is recommended that you clean and disinfect all surfaces on a daily basis. This includes: counter tops, tables, door knobs, phones, keyboards, toilets, tablets, laptops, etc. Think of anything you use on a daily basis within your home and create a routine around wiping it down/disinfecting it each day. Household sprays and wipes will do the trick and so will good old soap and water.
As you can see, the name of the game is to keep everything as clean as can be right now to kill off germs and bacteria. If you are looking for even more tips around cleaning, check out our "Tips for Spring Cleaning Your Home" blog!
