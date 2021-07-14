Emergency PPKM Outside Java-Bali Officially Implemented Today

Download Apps CNN Indonesia sekarang https://app.cnnindonesia.com/
CNN Indonesia | Monday, 12/07/2021 06:18 WIB Share: Emergency PPKM in 15 regions outside Java-Bali Island was officially implemented starting today, Monday (12/7).
Check out the full rules here. Illustration of a queue during a pandemic. Emergency PPKM outside Java-Bali comes into effect today. Photo: ANTARA FOTO/ASPRILLA DWI ADHA Jakarta, CNN Indonesia --
The implementation of Community Activity Restrictions ( PPKM Emergency ) in 15 regions outside Java - Bali officially takes effect today, Monday (12/7). Emergency PPKM outside Java-Bali was implemented in response to the surge in Covid-19 over the past few weeks.
Emergency PPKM was expanded to 15 regions outside Java-Bali covering districts and cities in a number of provinces.
The details are the cities of Tanjung Pinang and Batam (Riau Islands), the cities of Singkawang and Pontianak (West Kalimantan), the cities of Padang Panjang and Bukittinggi (West Sumatra).
Then, Bandar Lampung City (Lampung), Manokwari and Sorong City (West Papua), Bontang City, Balikpapan, Berau Regency (East Kalimantan), Padang City (West Sumatra), Mataram (NTB), and Medan City (North Sumatra).
Also read: Medan Emergency PPKM, Bobby Asks Residents Not to 'Panic Buying' The following are the complete rules for emergency PPKM in 15 regions outside Java and Bali:
1. Implementation of activities in the non-essential sector applies 100 percent Work From Home (WFH).
2. Implementation of teaching and learning activities such as schools, colleges, academies, places where education or training is carried out online.
3. The implementation of activities in essential sectors such as finance and banking, capital markets, payment systems, information and communication technology, non-COVID-19 quarantine handling hotels, export-oriented industries is subject to 50 percent Work From Office (WFO).
4. The implementation of activities in the essential sector in the government sector that provides public services that cannot be delayed shall apply to a maximum of 25 percent of WFO staff with strict health protocols.
5. Implementation of activities in critical sectors such as energy, health, security, logistics and transportation, food, beverage and supporting industries, petrochemicals, cement, national vital objects, disaster management, national strategic projects, construction, basic utilities (electricity and water), as well as the industry for meeting the basic needs of the people daily is enforced by 100 percent maximum WFO staff with strict health protocols.
6. Supermarkets, traditional markets, grocery stores and supermarkets that sell daily necessities are limited to operating hours until 20.00 local time with a capacity of 50 percent of visitors.
7. Pharmacies and drug stores can be open for 24 hours. Also read: Whistleblower of Prokes Violation Reporting Identity Will be Sanctioned
8. Eating/drinking activities in public places are only allowed to accept delivery/take away and do not accept dine-in.
9. Activities at shopping centers/malls/trading centers are temporarily closed, except that access to restaurants, supermarkets and supermarkets can be allowed by observing the provisions of operating hours until 20.00. 50 percent visitor capacity.
10. The implementation of construction activities operates 100 percent by implementing more stringent health protocols.
11. Places of worship (mosques, prayer rooms, churches, temples, temples, and pagodas as well as other places that function as places of worship), do not hold worship/religious activities in congregation or are attended by many worshipers during the implementation of Emergency PPKM and optimize worship at home .
12. public facilities (public areas, public parks, public tourist attractions and other public areas) are temporarily closed.
13. Public transportation (public vehicles, mass transportation, taxis (conventional and online) and rental/rental vehicles) is enforced with a maximum capacity setting of 70% (seventy percent) by implementing stricter health protocols.
14. Domestic travelers using private cars, motorbikes and long-distance public transportation (airplanes, buses and trains) must: - show a vaccine card (at least the first dose of vaccination); - show H-2 PCR for aircraft and Antigen (H1) for private car, motorcycle, bus, train and ship transportation modes; - applies to arrivals and departures from and to Java and Bali and does not apply to transportation within the agglomeration area for example for the Jabodetabek area; and for drivers of logistics vehicles and other goods transportation are excluded from the provisions of having a vaccine card.
15. Keep wearing masks correctly and consistently when carrying out activities outside the home and it is not allowed to use face shields without wearing a mask.
16. The implementation of the Micro PPKM in the RT/RW of the Red Zone remains in effect. (yla/gil)
Baca artikel CNN Indonesia "PPKM Darurat Luar Jawa-Bali Resmi Diterapkan Hari Ini" selengkapnya di sini: https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210712060831-20-666245/ppkm-darurat-luar-jawa-bali-resmi-diterapkan-hari-ini.
No comments:
Post a Comment