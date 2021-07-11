Children and Teenagers begin Inoculations against Covid 19 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia

In the Indonesian Governments ongoing plan to inoculate at least 70% of Bali residents they began inoculating children 12 years old and up the last few days.
This of course included teenagers for the first time starting late last week.
Following our family motto of “better safe than sorry” not only were my wife Azizah and I among the first adults to be inoculated in Bali but now our children also were among the first to be inoculated a few days ago.
|Mother - Azizah Siti Nur - Notaris
Azizahs goal was to beat the crowd by arriving at the Udayana military base in downtown Denpasar at least 30 minutes before the inoculations opened .
Azizah, mother of our two boys had to wake them up at five AM and leave the house by 5:30.
Not
an easy task with teenagers at the best of times but even more
difficult since they've been on school vacation for a while and tend to
sleep in well past 8 AM.
When she arrived, she was despaired at 6:30 AM as hundreds of residents were already standing in line.
Our two boys Xander and Darius revealed to me later that there was a lot of pushing and shoving in the lines but the military, under the command of Col. Ckm Made Mardika soon had them under control utilizing their military training.
|Col. Ckm Made Mardika
First they had to register and have their blood pressure taken and answer questions regarding any preconditions.
Within three hours our two boys were finally inoculated.
The officers asked for a video of Xander & Darius which we produced the next morning.
It is important to note that during the past year children were almost immune from Covid - 19, but the new variants have illustrated that even children with no preconditions can pass away from this deadly disease.
Azizah, our two boys and I highly encourage everyone to be inoculated as well as your children as soon as possible.
Many thanks to the Federal and State government under Gov. Koster for being way ahead of this virus as inoculations in Bali will soon reach 70%.
Then it will be safe for tourists to return.
Special thanks to the officers and their staff at the Udayana Base for working tirelessly throughout the day to help ensure that Bali is safe.
My special compliments to the commanding officer Col. Ckm Made Mardika for successfully organizing and completing such a difficult task.
