Happy Father's Day to most fathers throughout the world.

In about 13 hrs from now a majority of countries around the world including my home country of Canada and its southern neighbour, the United States will be celebrating Father's Day.
In Indonesia where I have lived the last 23 years for some reason Father's Day is often not even on most people's calendar.
Most do not even know it will be celebrated on November 12th. and not on June 20th.
One observation I've had over the last 23 Years in Bali is that when congratulatory greetings for Mother's Day are going on around the world many Indonesian mothers who are married to expatriates remind their husbands on that day asking for gifts and congratulating each other. Even though the official Mother's Day for Indonesia is not until December 22nd.
I understand fully why they want to have presents given a few weeks ago on Mother's Day because Dec 22nd. Is to close to Christmas and would probably diminish the value of the presents given them. LOL
So, the sad news for us Fathers in Indonesia and particularly Bali where I live is while the rest of most the world is celebrating Father's Day we must go on like it's a normal day.
After five years of being a father I decided today that I would tell my family it was Father's Day and see what happens?
So far I still have not received Father's Day greetings from my two boys, but my lovely wife Azizah at least gave me a big kiss.
This will be a very unusual Father's Day for me first because I'm in town. Usually at this time of the year during school holidays we are off to Canada or some other exotic place.
Instead, we decided to finally take an opportunity now that boys are out of school to go visit their grandparents on the island of Java for few days.
This means my Fathers Day will include a mandatory rapid Covid-19 test followed by a nice dinner at my favourite restaurant in Sanur.
Tomorrow early morning we will drive a six-hour gruelling trip on one of the most dangerous roads in the world.
Happy Fathers Day for those fortunate Fathers Celebrating it on June 20th. I am envious.
The date when Father's Day is celebrated varies from country to country. ... It is also observed in countries such as Argentina, Canada, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, and Venezuela. In Australia and New Zealand Father's Day is on the first Sunday in September.
Father's Day is celebrated by over 111 countries throughout the world.
Father's Day is a holiday of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages. In the United States, Father's Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd,[1][2][3] and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. The day is held on various dates across the world and different regions maintain their own traditions of honouring fatherhood.
Father's Day is a recognized Public holiday in Lithuania and some parts of Spain, and was regarded as such in Italy until 1977. It is a national holiday in Estonia, Samoa, and equivalently in South Korea, where it is celebrated as Parents Day. The holiday complements similar celebrations honouring family members, such as Mother's Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents' Day. For centuries, the Eastern Orthodox Church has appointed the second Sunday before Nativity as the Sunday of the Forefathers to commemorate the ancestors of Christ according to the flesh, starting with Adam and emphasizing the Patriarch Abraham, to whom God said,
In thy seed shall all of the nations of the earth be blessed
— Genesis 12:3, 22:18
This feast can fall between December 11 and 17.[4][5] This feast includes the ancestors of the Mary, mother of Jesus and various prophets.
A customary day for the celebration of fatherhood in Catholic Europe is known to date back to at least 1508. It is usually celebrated on March 19, as the feast day of Saint Joseph, who is referred to as the fatherly Nutritor Domini ("Nourisher of the Lord") in Catholicism and "the putative father of Jesus" in southern European tradition. This celebration was brought to the Americas by the Spanish and Portuguese. The Catholic Church actively supported the custom of a celebration of fatherhood on St. Joseph's Day from either the last years of the 14th century or from the early 15th century,[6] apparently on the initiative of the Franciscans.[7]
In the Coptic Orthodox Church, the celebration of fatherhood is also observed on St Joseph's Day, but the Copts observe this on July 20. The Coptic celebration may date back to the fifth century.[6]
Whether to celebrate this day worldwide or not remained a debatable topic. In 1908, Grace Golden Clayton proposed the day to honour those men who had lost their lives in a mining accident in the US. Though it was not accepted then, in 1909 Sonora Smart Dodd, who along with her five brothers was raised by her father alone, after attending Mother's Day[citation needed] in a church, convinced the Spokane Ministerial Association to celebrate Father’s Day worldwide.[8][9]
In addition to Father's Day, International Men's Day is celebrated in many countries on November 19 in honor of both men and boys.[10]
