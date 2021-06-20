Very Proud Day for our son, Xander.

Yesterday was an extremely proud day for both Azizah,our family and I as our 17-year-old son Xander graduated from grade 10 at the Gandhi Memorial Cambridge Accredited School in Bali.
We began the day with a few photos of him in his new suit at our home.
Sadly, it was a social distanced ceremony.
We pulled up to the school at 10 AM and only one student at a time was allowed to enter the school to receive their certificate and pose for very brief photos.
My first proud moment of the day was when his teacher announced that Xander is respected among the teachers for his hard work.
She said, “He takes up responsibility doing every class activity”. She also stated, “He is very helpful and a very compassionate student”. Finally, she added.” He is highly social and well-liked among his peers" .
This year marks the sixth year that Azizah and I have been married.
Our oldest son Xander found it at first exceedingly difficult at the Gandhi International Memorial School since his previous years were at a small public school far up Bali’s west coast.
The dramatic move to Gandhi with it’s extremely high standards was daunting indeed.
In the first three years reviewing his marks achieved in various subjects was a painful experience and usually incredibly sad.
Especially since his mother graduated in the top of her class with a master’s degree in law and thereafter a Notaris Degree.
It was painful for her to see her pride and joy with failures in most subjects.
Frankly many times I wondered if the high cost of education at Gandhi was worth it.
Then in the last few years unlike most teenagers, he geared down and committed himself to suceed.
Each term his marks improved slowly but surely.
This year after spending two terms with COVID - 19 online schooling conditions frankly I wasn't expecting any improvement over last year.
Both Azizah and I had resigned ourselves to the fact that we would be happy even if he was able to achieve pre COVID - 19 marks.
After the ceremony in our car, we reviewed his year end marks. I was shocked.
When he started reading them off one by one and we realized they were 20% to 30% better than last term and the highest marks he has ever achieved in the last five years at Gandhi I was so proud I was brought to tears.
Finally, after five years of frustration, pushing hard and of course Xanders extraordinary efforts in improving himself success was achieved. With average marks of approximately 70%.
No doubt in the coming years they will improve even more. Frankly, I would be happy with just these results in such a tough school.
Xander has turned into a mature young man who has decided without any encouragement from us that he wants to follow in my footsteps as a businessman, hotel manager, realtor and developer.
I will do everything in my power to ensure that he achieves his goal.
The future looks very bright for Xander.
I am committed to sharing as much of my knowledge with him in the next several years while we are living together.
Azizah, his brother Darius and our family are so proud of him.
Later to celebrate the day we had brunch at the brand-new five-star Andaz Hotel within a stone's throw of our Golden Villas and Emerald Villas in Sanur.
Several people replied on Facebook photos later that Xander looked like Leonardo DiCaprio.
I mentioned this to him. He asked who that is?
It's difficult to comprehend that this generation does recognize a man who was one of the leading actors of the last generation in movies such as “Titanic”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and of course the “Great Gatsby.
After brunch, a little R&R for mom at the salon and the boys at my office while I played two sets of tennis we proceeded to the modern T.S.M. mall.
We had about five minutes to walk upstairs and watch “Fast and Furious Nine”.
Unfortunately, we were forced to sit in the third role and after 1 & 1/2 hour I fell asleep for about an hour into the 2 1/2-hour movie.
All in all, it was a great day to celebrate Xanders graduation.
Today as I published this blog and document his graduation for him, his children, and grandchildren it is Father's Day.
it'sI can honestly say the two most emotionally rewarding days since becoming a father for the first time in my life was the day we married almost 6 years ago and yesterday.
The reward of helping your son accomplish a task which at times seemed unobtainable will certainly be etched in my memory the rest of my life.
