Latest Update on Bali's Three Green Zones - Nusa Dua, Sanur, Ubud

Editor's Comments:
We are here incredibly happy to see that according to the latest news update posted by Jackie Pomeroy the government is still going ahead with its plan to allow tourists to visit Bali beginning next month.
Specifically in three green zones that have been set aside in Nusa Dua, Sanur & Ubud.
As I reported weeks ago this is all subject to everything going well with the current control of the pandemic in Bali.
Our Bali Luxury Villas are certainly geared up for this with all the proper vaccinations of our 70 + staff, signage, and procedures.
We are fortunate that we are right across the street from one of the major hotels that will be utilized for the five-day quarantine, the Hyatt Regency.
No doubt most who stay there will be spending at least 2 - 4 weeks in Bali.
After spending a week in quarantine in a small hotel room I am sure they will be interested in moving into one of our huge 1- 4 bedroom, 350 m2 private villa with large private swimming pool and private vaccinated housekeeper and staff for the same price.
No doubt many will want to escape the hotels and stay in a private luxury villa for less price starting as low as $79 per night. .
Below are the latest details on the Governments Green Zone program which of course may change without any prior notice.
Information below from
BALI GREEN ZONE.
What do we know about Green Zone future implementation?
Here is a partial summary based on news articles and will be updated as we learn more.
• Current target is JUNE - JULY, but only if Covid-19 is under control in these areas.
• Three areas: Ubud (Central Ubud, Petulu, Sayan, Kedewatan), Sanur (Sanur Kaja, Sanur, Sanur Kauh), Badung (Jimbaran, Benoa, Tanjung Benoa).
• Visitors must be fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test result to apply for a visa,
• Visitors will be tested on arrival at the airport with a subsequent test as part of their quarantine,
• 5-day quarantine at CHSE certified hotel in the Green Zones (at their own cost),
• Visitors will be required to use a mobile tracking app (being developed),
• During quarantine foreign tourists “can visit destinations around the hotel” but following strict health protocols,
• An updated list of recommended (future) quarantine hotels in Bali. Note there is currently no quarantine option in Bali, only in Jakarta or Surabaya.
