Free PCR Tests In Denpasar

Bali gov’t offers free PCR test service in Denpasar
For those of you with COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed patient, you can now take advantage of a free PCR test in Denpasar courtesy of the Bali provincial government.
Bali Health Agency Chief, Ketut Suarjaya, announced the free service yesterday, which will be open everyday from 8am to 11am at a regional health lab located on Jl. Angsoka No. 12, Denpasar city.
Participants are required to bring their KTP (ID card) or a proof of residence in order to use the service.
“The important thing is they exhibit symptoms or were in close contacts with a COVID-19 patient, even if they are from outside of the region they can still participate in the program,” Suarjaya said.
There are no limits to the number of people who can partake in the program, as officials hope to strengthen their testing and tracing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he added.
Health experts have criticized the government’s transparency on testing and tracing since the onset of the pandemic, which many deemed to be severely lacking given the country’s large population.
