New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. begin to decline. Is History repeating itself??

I'm very pleased to say that my prediction at the beginning of the year that " Prediction of Happier New Year for Bali in 2021"appears to be gelling as I write this.
For the first time in a long time the United States is reporting Covid-19 new cases and deaths are beginning to decline.
Hopefully this trend will continue.
Joseph Bidden is asking for 1.5 million vaccinations per day which will also will help get this under control.
The stock markets are assuming better times ahead with higher stock prices on the indexes than at the end of the year.
Let's pray this trend continues,especially in Bali where things are pretty dismal at this time.
Also if it's any support I've been studying the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic which is the closest thing we've ever had to COVID - 19.
You will note on a couple of the charts below that in 1919 things started to improve dramatically.In fact after it was over we had one of the best economies the world ever enjoyed during the early 1920s.
Let's pray that there's happier times ahead in the very near future.
Jan 25, 2021 5:49 PM EST
ABC News
ABC NEWS– The United States has now surpassed 25 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In some encouraging news, new cases and hospitalizations are starting to decline.
Meanwhile, the race to vaccinate is still more urgent than ever with health experts sounding the alarm about new variants spreading across the country.
ABC’s Reena Roy has more for us.
