Sunday, 24 January 2021

Bali one of the Safest PLaces In the World – To Avoid Death From Covid -19 be like a Water Lilly

  One of The Safest Places in the World: 


  Every since Bali had it's first case of Covid-19 back in March of last year statistics prove Bali Is on of the safest places in the world right now.

Statistics on the amount of Covid-19 cases can be manupulated and depend on how much testing is done.

The amount of deaths from Covid -19 on the other hand are usually accurate since Covid-19 deaths are handled very carefully.

As can be seen by the chart below based on World Health Organization Stats countries such as the U.S.A. currently has a death rate of 1,288 per million population. This is much higher than the world average of 273 deaths per million population.

  Although Bali is not a country it only has a rate of 133 deaths per million for an estimated 4.7 Million population.

That is 90 % less than the U.S.A who has some of the best doctors, medicene and equipment in the world.

That is even less than 50 % of the world average death rate of 273 deaths per million population after one year since the first case was reported in China.
 
"96 % less than the U.S.A"

# Country, Deaths/ Population
Other 1M pop
1 San Marino 1,913 33,971
2 Gibraltar 1,841 33,685
3 Belgium 1,780 11,618,113
4 Slovenia 1,601 2,079,100
5 UK 1,429 68,087,328
6 Czechia 1,424 10,720,220
7 Italy 1,410 60,411,435
8 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,393 3,269,222
9 Liechtenstein 1,362 38,190
10 North Macedonia 1,334 2,083,326
11 USA 1,288 332,097,997
12 Bulgaria 1,274 6,918,698
13 Andorra 1,241 77,335
14 Hungary 1,234 9,646,439
15 Montenegro 1,220 628,111
16 Peru 1,192 33,229,711
17 Spain 1,186 46,765,031
18 Croatia 1,173 4,090,880
19 Panama 1,156 4,352,853
20 Mexico 1,149 129,694,962
21 France 1,115 65,355,200
22 Sweden 1,086 10,134,794
23 Switzerland 1,041 8,690,307
24 Argentina 1,029 45,429,329
25 Armenia 1,023 2,966,376
26 Brazil 1,014 213,411,432
27 Portugal 1,001 10,179,844
28 Colombia 996 51,188,022
29 Lithuania 973 2,700,612
30 Poland 932 37,823,122
31 Chile 929 19,208,645
32 Romania 925 19,164,741
33 Luxembourg 893 631,686
34 Bolivia 844 11,762,431
35 Moldova 831 4,028,647
36 Ecuador 820 17,793,334
37 Austria 818 9,035,401
38 Netherlands 787 17,156,315
39 Georgia 762 3,984,826
40 Slovakia 726 5,461,139
41 Belize 722 401,669
42 South Africa 679 59,728,863
43 Iran 677 84,596,958
44 Sint Maarten 626 43,150
45 Germany 626 83,935,370
46 Ireland 593 4,968,808
47 Latvia 585 1,874,316
48 Malta 565 442,208
49 Greece 541 10,394,142
50 Aruba 523 107,022
51 Tunisia 518 11,888,205
52 Ukraine 500 43,584,462
53 Canada 500 37,928,559
54 Costa Rica 492 5,120,315
55 Russia 473 145,969,890
56 Israel 472 9,197,590
57 Albania 455 2,876,016
58 French Polynesia 454 281,824
59 Channel Islands 452 174,765
60 Serbia 444 8,717,395
61 Bahamas 443 395,360
62 Jordan 411 10,260,149
63 Eswatini 392 1,166,924
64 Guadeloupe 385 400,163
65 Paraguay 363 7,181,779
66 Palestine 345 5,167,567
67 Honduras 344 9,992,929
68 Denmark 339 5,803,729
69 Lebanon 333 6,808,091
70 Iraq 319 40,726,276
71 Saint Martin 307 39,035
72 Guatemala 301 18,101,049
73 Azerbaijan 301 10,190,648
74 Turkey 294 84,849,626
75 Oman 293 5,178,963
76 Isle of Man 293 85,287
77 Estonia 277 1,327,040

World 273.3
78 Suriname 251 589,592
79 Libya 251 6,923,760
80 French Guiana 251 302,992
81 El Salvador 238 6,504,683
82 Dominican Republic 230 10,909,138
83 Monaco 228 39,399
84 Cabo Verde 222 559,384
85 Kuwait 221 4,306,008
86 Morocco 219 37,156,511
87 Guyana 216 788,695
88 Kyrgyzstan 212 6,584,521
89 Bahrain 212 1,734,298
90 Mayotte 210 276,485
91 Montserrat 200 4,994
92 Bermuda 193 62,147
93 Saudi Arabia 181 35,117,920
94 Turks and Caicos 179 39,011
95 Belarus 173 9,447,562
96 Cyprus 151 1,212,315
97 Bali  133 4,700,000
98 Kazakhstan 127 18,902,961
99 Namibia 124 2,566,666
100 Curaçao 122 164,472

Also, you must take in consideration of those deaths if they are like most cases around the world they were primarily those with preconditions health problems or of old age.

Therefore, we can safely assume that of the 133 deaths per million population only a few were persons who were previously healthy and under the age of 50.
 
Which is why I say Bali is one of the safest places in the world to travel especially if you are under 50 with no preconditions.

The chances of you dying here from coronavirus is minuscule . 
 
Why is Bali's Death Rate so Low?
 
There's a reason why Bali has one of the lowest death rates per population in the world.
 
I am convinced it's because of the the fact that covid-19 does not like sunlight and it does not like high temperatures or humidity which is abundant in Bali year round.  

 
In Bali be Like a Water Lilly – To Avoid Death From Covid -19

The most recent research indicates that up to 80% of those who died from Covid-19 recently were suffering from Vitamin - D deficiency.

Many may think that supplements may be the answer but the true answer is simply mother nature's supplement which is the Sun (Matahari) in Bali.

I have observed over the years that I've had water lilies and fishponds in Bali that Water Lillies are very unique. 

They don't open until the sun comes up and then they close their pedals to protect themselves as the sun gets harsher later in the morning.

No you don't have to sit in in a pool of  stillwater to be like a Water Lily. 
 
You simply have to get up early in the morning before 9:00 am and obsorb the early morning sun which is not harsh with Ultraviolet light at that time.

Then after as little as 15 minutes retreat to the shade or your home just like water lilies to protect your selves against the strong Ultraviolet light. 

I heard a statement on C.N.N. news that if everybody wore masks it is the equivalent of locking down completely. 

If all of us wear masks when in close proximately to others, practice social distancing and good hygiene then this curve of net cases will begin to decrease. 


As I also said to my staff recently unlike in the past when the prime consideration for most travellers was cost now families will make their first consideration safety.
Before they travel to any place they will check out the amount of cases and deaths per population. Bali shines in this area.

While Bali's competition around the world in places such as London, Paris, Rome and more is getting worse Bali is improving.

As it says in his article below in the Wall Street Journal travellers around the world are staying close to home when they travel.

Lately many people are saying Australia may not allow travellers to leave the country until 2022, which I don't believe.

Since the Australians have been consistently among the top two tourists to Bali many have warned that failure of Australians to travel will lead to economic chaos in Bali.

With all due respect to my many friends and clients that are Australians I disagree we can survive and prosper without Australian Tourists.

The Asian continent has 2.5 Billion people Australia only has 50 million.

The Chinese, Taiwanese, Koreans and of course Singaporeans and Hong Kong citizens will more than make up for the absence of Australians.

When Asians look around what's available that is safe and easy they will find few choices except for Bali.
Asia which is fast approaching the largest population of any Continents on this earth with over 4.5 B  people will be looking at places such as Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong to vacation.


Unfortunately most of those countries are still having a serious problem with coronavirus and under lockdown.

Another thing I mentioned is that Bali prior to COVID-19 was becoming one of the major honeymoon destinations in the world.

For Americans Hawaii is the major honeymoon destination but Hawaii is currently under lock down. 
Nobody will want to honeymoon in Hawaii if they can't leave the room. Unless they are sex maniacs of course. LOL
So the benefit of Covid - 19 is that Bali may capture a larger market share of the honeymoon business, especially from Americans.

Locally Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong are struggling to get things under control.

We will come out the winner as one of the safest places to travel in Asia and the world.

Let's not forget that Indonesia is the fourth largest population in the world. 

All you have to do is travel to Jakarta and see how much money there is amongst the middle to upper classes.
 
Traditionally they would go vacation abroad but as a Wall Street Journal article points out they may want to stay close to home.

They certainly may want to get out of their own cities which are currently undergoing a dramatic increase in cases and deaths.

I sincerely believe that those Jakarta and Surabaya tourists that have come here in the last few months will go back to their friends and relatives and advise them that they had a wonderful vacation in Bali where most restaurants and attractions were open.
They felt safe because most Balinese were wearing masks when in close conditions.
The felt safe at the hotels because they were exercising strict coronavirus protocol.

And most important that it costs them hardly anything compared to going abroad with flights from Jakarta costing as little $60 one way and Five-star hotel rooms and large 2 to 3 bedroom luxury villas with private swimming pools starting as low as $75 per night or eight dollars per guest per night.
 So in conclusion Bali has survived what has been the worst pandemic in over 100 years and is ready for business while many places around the world who are their normal competition are not.

This will help Bali capture more market share than normal and Bali will prosper once again.

