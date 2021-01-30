Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is 85% effective against severe cases, and 66% effective overall

Editor's Comments:
As I said at the beginning of the year 2021 will be much happier than 2020 primarily because of new vaccines that have been developed the last couple months.
I've been keeping a close eye on the latest one produced by the famous trusted American company Johnson & Johnson (see below) .
Although they are late to get to the game I believe that their vaccine may be one of the most attractive and may help the world overcome COVID - 19 faster than the other ones.
Both of the prior vaccines required either very expensive extremely low temperature storage or at least two inoculations, were expensive and not easy to get a hold of.
This is why countries such as Brazil Turkey and Indonesia turned to the Chinese Sinovac vaccine which is still questionable.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is showing only a 60% to 70% effiacy but is 85% effective against preventing deaths from COVID - 19 which is what we really are concerned about.
Watching CNN experts report on teh new vaccine this morning experts such as Dr. Fauci believe this vaccine may be one of the vaccines of choice for many of the less advanced nations. Especially since they're expecting the cost to be less than $10.
For the price of 2 Chickens everyone in Indonesia can be inoculatated.
I even did something rare and bought the stock after hear the news on about it only after I checked the charts and made sure it had not surged already.
It may be a wrong decision but I am not taking a big risk.
Hopefully this new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved as soon as possible especially with President Joseph Biden who is taking it upon himself to personally win the war against COVID-19.
Hopefully it will be available soon at a drug store near you.
Darrell Etherington
Fri, 29 January 2021, 10:04 pm·2-min read
Another COVID-19 vaccine is almost ready to begin being distributed -- a single-shot inoculation made by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals subsidiary.
The company just released an efficacy report based on data from its Phase 3 trial, which found that the new vaccine is 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe incarnations of COVID-19 in those who received the jab, and 85% effective in preventing severe disease.
Those numbers aren't as impressive as the reported figures for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that are already being distributed via emergency FDA approval, both of which reported 90+% efficacy.
But Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is a single shot rather than a two-course treatment, which should make it much easier to distribute much more quickly. The vaccine also showed 100% efficacy in preventing hospitalization or death among participants in the trial, 28 days after vaccination, which is a key measure when considering the broader impact of COVID-19 on healthcare resources. Efficacy varied by region, with the jab proving 72% effective in the U.S. across moderate and severe cases versus 66% globally.
It's also important to note that Johnson & Johnson's Phase 3 trial is happening amid the emergence of new strains of the virus, including much more contagious versions like the U.K. and South African variants. At the time that both Moderna and BioNTech released their trial data, these variants hadn't yet emerged or been confirmed by pandemic researchers.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine uses a modified version of a common cold virus to deliver DNA that provides a person's body with instructions on building a replica of the spike protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to attach to cells.
The modified adenovirus can't replicate in human cells, however, meaning it won't lead to illness -- only an immune response that can later be employed to combat contracting the virus that leads to COVID-19.
This adenovirus method is much more proven in terms of use in human patients versus the mRNA method that the other vaccines currently in use employ.
