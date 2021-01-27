Bali beats London to title of world's most popular destination in 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Bali has been chosem as the most popular destination in the world, according to the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
Editors Comments:
As I said at the beginning of the year "2021 will be much happier than 2020".
It's starting off with nothing but good news with the announcement that Tripadvisor, the largest online travel website, after polling it's readers determined that Bali has moved from number four spot to number one spot in the world as the most sought after destination.
As I've said often during the last 12 months you must always remember Napoleon's Hill famous saying that I live by.
My saying is a shortened version "That every adversity has within it the seed of an equal or greater benefit."
"That every adversity has within it the seed of an equal or greater benefit."
I can't help but thinking because of the severe coronavirus in especially hard hit London and Paris and even Greece that were only three destinations higher than us last year that travellers have decided to come to Bali in the near future as soon as travels allowed.
If we had not had the COVID - 19 pandemic we probably
would still be in number four spot.
So the bottom line is this as we have at our Bali Luxury Villas in Sanur and our Bali Paradise Beach Estates on Pantai Purnama, get your Bali places in shape for what will be hopefully be the biggest increase in demand this century.
"Hopefully the biggest increase in demand this century"
I can tell from Facebook posts lately many people are craving to come to Bali.
They miss our fantastic weather and friendly people plus our cost of hotels and restaurants that are roughly 70% less than our competition in London and Paris.
Most important to many such as myself is the $7.01 hour professional massage.
London has been dethroned by Bali and knocked into second place on the Popular Destinations list.
TRIPADVISOR TRAVELLERS' CHOICE AWARDS 2021:
MOST POPULAR DESTINATIONS
WORLD
These are destinations that travellers want to visit next
2. London
3. Dubai
4. Rome
5. Paris
6. Hanoi
7. Crete
8. Bangkok
9. Barcelona
10. Istanbul
ASIA
1. Bali
2. Hanoi
3. Bangkok
4. Hoi An, Vietnam
5. Siem Reap, Cambodia
6. Phuket
7. New Delhi
8. Jaipur, India
9. Kathmandu, Nepal
10. Beijing
Huge Increase in Real Estate Demand:
One thing I've stated in the past 23 years Bali real estate demand is directly proportional to Bali tourist demand.
"Bali real estate demand is directly proportional to Bali tourist demand."
So since we are expecting a huge increase in demand for quality tourists craving to come here there will simultaneously be a huge increase in real estate demand.
Especially when they realize that COVID-19 has brought prices down 20% to 50%.from prices a year ago
This is why we have focused on tuning our recent high tech best Bali Bali Real Estate Website so these tourists and investors can easily find the best Bali properties, at the best prices in the best locations on Bali.
"Best Bali properties, at the best prices in the best locations on Bali"
Simply by using their mouse or finger many of them will soon discover our quality distressed property section where a four-bedroom five bathroom luxury villas with a 14 m private swimming pool on the border of the Hyatt Regency Hotel is selling for as little as $99,000 .
Source: Tripadvisor. The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations worldwide based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants, and things to do in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) from Tripadvisor travellers. The awards take into account the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings.
The Emerging Destinations list is based on spots around the world travellers are ‘saving’ on Tripadvisor.
Hayley Coleman, Tripadvisor spokesperson, said: ‘These are destinations that travellers want to visit next – whether an existing tourism gem, or an off-the-radar spot not yet firmly on the map for international travellers. It is no secret that St Ives is a well-loved and long-established tourist haven, with its picturesque harbour, beautiful beaches and buzzing art scene, but its place on this list shows just how much travellers are missing it and longing to visit again, once Covid-19 restrictions ease.’
