Garuda Indonesia is planning for direct flight services to Kathmandu, Nepal from July

BYDIWAS POKHREL
JANUARY 10, 2021
Garuda Indonesia, Airlines of Indonesia has shown interest in operating regular direct flights to Kathmandu from July, 2021 .
Garuda, the official flag carrier of Indonesia, has started the process to establish direct flight service with Nepal.
There should be an air service agreement between the two countries for regular commercial flights. Indonesia and Nepal haven’t so far signed such an agreement.
Although initial preparations for the agreement have begun between the two countries, the agreement has not been signed. Garuda will be allowed to fly in Nepal until an agreement is reached.
Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Rajan Pokharel, said that permission can be granted for chartered or other special flights in Nepal.
