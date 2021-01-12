Bali governor says foreigners without masks will be refused service

By Coconuts Bali Jan 11, 2021
Bali began enforcing a mandatory mask rule in September to curb the spread of the coronavirus, where individuals are subject to a fine of IDR100,000 (US$7.19) if they are caught without masks in public places. Photo: Satpol PP Badung
Officials in Bali are putting their foot down to deal with foreigners who are refusing to follow COVID-19 health protocols in the province, with Governor Wayan Koster saying that those without masks will be denied entry from tourist sites and restaurants.
“So they will be denied service if they don’t use masks. That’s what we have decided, so there will be more order, because there are still many violations committed by foreign tourists,” Koster said on Friday.
Bali Regional Secretary Dewa Made Indra also issued a letter dated Jan. 8 addressed to foreign missions, emphasizing that foreign nationals are obliged to follow health protocols, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds.
“Every foreign national who does not implement health protocols will not be given service,” the letter reads.
I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara, who heads the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) in Badung regency, told Coconuts this morning that officials are looking into the possibility of subjecting foreign nationals to higher fines if they are caught without masks.
Bali started mandating masks for everyone in September to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with individuals subject to a fine of IDR100,000 (US$7.09) if they are caught without masks in public places.
“Foreign nationals violate [health protocols] as if we are nothing in their eyes, sometimes they will be laughing as they do push-ups or other social punishments, it’s as if there’s no effect,” Suryanegara said. “Even if they were made to pay fines, maybe it’s too cheap for them.”
