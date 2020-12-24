Tourist attractions in Bali can be opened during Christmas and New Year holidays

Liputan6com
23 Dec 2020
Denpasar - Bali has a PCR Test policy for its travelers, but the Island of the Gods is still a favorite destination for tourists.
Bali Governor Wayan Koster also emphasized that tourist objects in Bali can still be opened in welcoming the Christmas and New Year 2021 holidays , while still implementing and adhering to health protocols to prevent the transmission of corona COVID-19.
"It can be opened by implementing health protocols. All are opened, nothing is closed," said Koster when giving a statement to the media crew at Gedung Gajah, Jayasabha, Denpasar, Bali , as quoted from Antara , Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Koster added, there is already a commitment between the Bali Provincial Tourism Office and regencies / cities with the managers of tourist attractions, there is even a New Era Life Order Protocol Certificate. Those who are not disciplined will be punished.
In addition, Koster has also assigned the Head of the Bali Provincial Indigenous Community Promotion Service to coordinate with a number of traditional village parties whose territories are tourist visits or tourist destinations such as Kuta, Sanur and Ubud. What is clear, tourist attractions in Bali for the Christmas and New Year holidays are not closed, as long as they meet health protocols.
Regarding the discourse of opening Bali starting January 1, 2021 for foreign tourists, said Koster, this is not certain because it is still waiting for the results of the evaluation in December 2020.
Previously, the Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office I Putu Astawa said that there were 875 tourism businesses in the local area that had a New Era Bali Life Order Protocol Certificate as a form of readiness to welcome tourist visits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In a pandemic condition like now, of course, tourists who come to Bali really pay attention to health, hygiene and environmental sustainability," he said.
Requirements to Bali
Governor of Bali Wayan Koster
Of the 875 tourism businesses that have pocketed the certificate, the details are as many as 536 hotels, 75 restaurants, 5 tourist villages, 83 tourist attractions, 20 public entertainment rooms, 7 malls, 40 transportation businesses, 73 travel, 35 water tours, and 1 tourist area. .
For now, those who travel by air transportation to Bali are required to show a negative result of the PCR-based swab test no later than 7x24 hours before departure and fill out Indonesia's e-HAC.
READ ALSO
Requirements to Bali
Governor of Bali Wayan Koster
Of the 875 tourism businesses that have pocketed the certificate, the details are as many as 536 hotels, 75 restaurants, 5 tourist villages, 83 tourist attractions, 20 public entertainment rooms, 7 malls, 40 transportation businesses, 73 travel, 35 water tours, and 1 tourist area. .
For now, those who travel by air transportation to Bali are required to show a negative result of the PCR-based swab test no later than 7x24 hours before departure and fill out Indonesia's e-HAC.
Those who travel using private vehicles via land and sea transportation must show a negative result of the rapid antigen test 3x24 hours before departure.
Certificate of negative PCR swab test results and negative results of the rapid antigen test is valid for 14 days from issuance. "While you are still in Bali, you must have a certificate of negative results of the PCR-based swab test or negative results of the valid antigen rapid test," said Koster.
Koster continued that the test results could not only be used when entering Bali. Travelers can still use the test result letter when leaving the Bali area to return home.
