A Bali Christmas like no other.

I am sure I share this thought with most people around the world, that this Christmas has been the most unusual of their entire lifetime.
With cases and deaths of Covid -19 patients hitting new highs every day around the world the professionals advise simply having a low-key Christmas with your immediate family which is exactly what we did.
Normally we would go on a Christmas vacation someplace like Switzerland as we did last year.
Having our two boys at home following months of online schooling added a new challenge to a already nerve racking Christmas this year.
My lovely wife Azizah offered to bring a turkey from our home to the home of the mother of the father of our two boys and their uncles.
This presented a special challenge especially when I started looking for turkeys several months before.
I was concerned that with the pandemic most food supplies will probably feel reluctant to bring in a large supply of turkeys especially with tourists being down 70%.
I managed to locate a few thanks to the staff of Cafe Smorgas in Sanur who refered me to Lotus foods several months ago.
I found space for them in our two freezers.
Unfortunately the largest I could buy at the time was only 5 kg. just barely enough to feed five or six people, or two of me.
The other problem I faced was since our destination for Christmas day was a full two hours away and I had t figure out how to cook a turkey and serve it warm since they did not have a large oven.
All problems are solved with time money or combination of both and after lots of time debating issues I decided to have one turkey with our immediate family at our home on Christmas Eve.
We were definitely practising social distancing.
Then I got a call from my oldest friend David Howell who has been living in Bali almost as many years as I have and I invited him over as well.
As we talked in the Bale with pre-dinner drinks he advised me that he just discovered that one of his ancestors actually came over on the Mayflower from England to Portsmouth with the famous Pilgrims which eventually led to the yearly celebration of Thanksgiving.
After spending the afternoon preparing Grandma's Turkey stuffing which included bread, sage, thyme, rosemary, salary, eggs, and chicken broth with my own personal addition of walnuts I placed the turkey in the oven and was happy to see that it had the famous pop-up timer to tell me when it was ready.
Several hours later as I watched and basted constantly it was ready and looked beautiful.
The timer had popped and so I naturally assumed that it was cooked perfectly but when I started to crave it I realized it was a little drier than expected.
But but still not bad for the second turkey I ever cooked in my long lifetime.
Nobody complained.
Later our boys, Azizah and I enjoyed opening the limited presents we had this year.
A highlight of the day for me was when my 16-year-old came and gave me `an unusual long hug and thanked me for being his dad.
As a stepfather I always wonder how good a job am I doing.
This was the best reward and Christmas present of my lifetime.
Young Darius also gave me a great hug.
After a final hug from Azizah it was time to hit the sack and rest for another day of cooking, travelling and partying
Also joining them was a lovely young lady Mira who is from a very successful Bali family who own the Kopi Bali Brand.
Shown here is our 16-year-old son Xander and his uncle Ahkasha Ashton
Shankari's son Jaya is shown here with his two boys Jaida and Keido.
Our two sons from far right Xander and middle Darius with uncle Ahkasa.
Mira and Ahkasha try on their presents and matching Masks
After dinner we decided to go down the famous Balian beach and have a quick swim in a local hotel swimming pool while watching the sunset.
Although it was a rainy day just before sunset the sun managed to peek out between the horizon and cloud to give us a final mental snapshot.
We spent the night in a building built by Shankari recently on her property which is a piece of art in itself.
The view in the morning was stunning of the Balian River and the ocean that runs between Bali and Java.
It was time for a few early morning poses by Azizah
The beautiful mosaic floors are hand laid by Shankari and a multitude of foreigners who stay for work program.
Then it was time for a final goodbye to Shankari as we had to drive the two hours which actually took only 1 1/2 to our home in Southern Bali
Even a new kitten came out to bid us farewell.
Three of Bali's Beauties Mira, Aziah and Mia
Even the driveway to Shankari's residence, as we departed, is a magnificent piece of art.
During the drive home Azizah and I felt a little alone as the boys decided to stay another night with their former Nanny.
We decided to treat ourselves to a date night at the beautiful Fairmont Hotel where we enjoyed a delicious Caesar salad and a Beef Rendang to die for.
That was followed by mandatory photo ops on Boxing Day.
