Quadruplets Born in Denpasar Bali, 1 Boy and 3 Girls

Twins 4 born in Denpasar Bali Twins 4 born in Denpasar, Bali (Photo: special doc) Denpasar -
The quadruplets were born safely at the Sanglah Central General Hospital (RSUP) Denpasar, Bali , on Friday (21/1) around 13.00 WITA.
One of the four babies is a boy and the other three girls. "So the first baby is a boy.
The first baby is the first baby we take out.
Usually the bottom one. It weighs 1,470 grams," said Consultant Fetomaternal Specialist Doctor Sanglah Hospital Denpasar, Dr I Wayan Artana Putra, quoted by detik.com, Saturday (22 /1/2022). "Then the second, third and fourth babies were all girls.
The average weight was between 1,500 (grams) to 1,400 (grams)," he added.
Insemination is done because the sperm produced by the husband is in a weak condition. "So he took part in the insemination program. Insemination is the layman's language, it's like injecting marriage.
It turned out to be unexpected. It turned out that she was pregnant with quadruplets.
So from yesterday's initial examination, the sexes were one male and three female," added Dr. Artana.
So from yesterday's initial examination, the sexes were one male and three female," added Dr. Artana. He revealed that his party was planning to have the baby born at 34 weeks pregnant.
Then, on Friday (21/1), the mother of 4 twins had their membranes ruptured so a caesarean section was immediately performed. "So, we will immediately do a cesarean section.
When we arrived, the mother was in a bad condition, stomach pain, ruptured membranes.
So if the membranes have ruptured and have abdominal pain, then labor can't be delayed too long because it has already taken place.
Moreover, the babies are twins. four like this, so we decided to immediately do a cesarean section.
Because if the membranes have ruptured there is an increased risk of infection," he explained.
Also read: Young Mother in Cisarua Gives Birth to 4 Twins
