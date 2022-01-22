M.I.T. denies previous published news that they will establish campus in Bali.

Correction MIT not build campus on Bali yet
Sadly a reporter at the Bali Post newspaper reported recently that the M.I.T. University from the United States will not join China's number one university in establishing campuses on Serangan Island in Bali.
It appears that the reporter misinterpreted advice that was given by an MIT official as being affiliation with the project which is not true.
For more information see the following Retraction https://www.balipost.com/news/2022/01/14/243515/MIT-Tak-Membangun-Kampus-Teknologi...html
