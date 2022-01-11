Tuesday, 11 January 2022
PUPR built the Sanur reservoir as a flood control and tourism object for Denpasar City, Sanur Village.
PUPR Builds Reservoir of Sanur Bali as Water Conservation and Tourism
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 19:33 WIB
Muawwan Daelami (muawwan@beritasatumedia.com)
JAKARTA, investor.id - The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) built the Sanur reservoir in Sanur Kauh Village, South District, Denpasar City, Bali as a water conservation and tourism area in Denpasar City.
According to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, in some areas there are still people who have difficulty in obtaining clean water. "This reality is our concern so that we always try to provide infrastructure, one of which is through the construction of reservoirs," said Minister Basuki in a written statement, Thursday (3/6).
In line with Minister Basuki, Head of the Bali-Penida River Basin, Maryadi Utama, said that as a water conservation area, this dam will accommodate and reduce floodwaters that empties into Tukad Loloan and Tukad Enjung.
The construction of the reservoir was also a proposal from the Denpasar City Government to President Joko Widodo during a visit to Badung Market on May 18, 2019.
"The construction of this reservoir is a directive program of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and according to the direction of the Minister of PUPR, the Sanur reservoir should be built immediately," said Maryadi at the activity for the groundbreaking Sanur Reservoir on Thursday (27/5).
Maryadi revealed that the construction of the Sanur reservoir will be carried out in two stages. The first phase will be implemented in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 and the second phase will use FY 2022. While the construction contract has been implemented on March 31, 2021 with the latest progress reaching 2.35%.
The executing contractor working on the project is PT Undagi Jaya Mandiri. As for those who acted as Supervision Consultants for PT Gaharu Sempana and KSO PT Kencana Adhi Karma with a total cost of Rp. 14,601 billion, which came from the PUPR Ministry's APBN.
The Sanur Embung is built on a 2.3 hectare (ha) area of Tahura area with an Embung pond area of 0.96 ha with a storage capacity of 34,500 cubic meters.
"The height of the embankment from the bottom of the reservoir is 5.18 meters. So that the construction of this dam will be able to reduce flooding, as a water conservation and tourism area in Denpasar City," he said.
This year, said Maryadi, the work will focus on completing the shape of the reservoir and building piles. Meanwhile, further arrangements, including the construction of supporting facilities, will be carried out in 2022.
In addition, around the reservoir, will be built a jogging track 1.5 meter long , equipped with a gazebo. That way, in addition to playing a role in tackling flooding in the Sanur area, especially the Bumi Ayu Sanur and Sekuta areas, the reservoir also functions as a tourist attraction in Denpasar.
Regarding this, Denpasar Mayor IGN Jaya Negara said that every rainy season, especially with a duration of more than 3 hours, the Bumi Ayu Sanur and Sekuta areas always inundated.
For this reason, apart from being a flood controller, the reservoir will also become a tourism object for Denpasar City, Sanur Village.
Editor: Eva Fitriani (eva_fitriani@investor.co.id)
