How to clean up your act and get ready for a successful 2022 - Eliminating WhatsApp storage

Editor's Comments:
The holidays are over and it's time to get back to work.
If you're like me over the past year you have moved a lot of your Telephone calls and messages to WhatsApp which allows you to call anybody for free and send messages and videos etc.
If you're also like me you've noticed that your WhatsApp application on your phone which also works on your computer has slowed down significantly in the past 12 months due to the large amount of storage.
This is probably because you stored a lot of things that you don't need on your phone.
You can find out how much storage you are using with WhatsApp and find out which of the biggest items you can delete very quickly with these instructions from WhatsApp.
Hope this helps you to clean up your act and be ready for a very successful new year.
Cheers, Lawrence
____________________________________
How to delete large items from Whatapp.
Review items
- On the CHATS tab, tap More options > Settings.
- Tap Storage and data > Manage storage.
- Tap Forwarded many times, Larger than 5 MB, or select a specific chat.
- You can tap the sort icon to sort by Newest, Oldest, or Largest.
- The file size of the item is displayed in the top corner of the item.
- Tap an item to review. You can also:
- View which chat the item is from and when it was sent: Tap More > Show in chat.
- Star or unstar the item: Tap Star or Unstar.
Delete items
If you choose to delete an item, it will be deleted from your WhatsApp media. Deleted items might still be saved on your device. If you have multiple copies of an item, you’ll also need to delete all copies in order to free up space.
- On the CHATS tab, tap More options > Settings.
- Tap Storage and data > Manage storage.
- Tap Forwarded many times, Larger than 5 MB, or select a specific chat.
- You can:
- Delete all items: Tap Select all if you want to delete all items at once.
- Delete individual items: Tap and hold an item you want to delete. Select additional items to delete multiple items at once.
- Tap Delete.
- Select Delete starred items to delete starred items.
- Select Delete any copies to delete duplicates.
- Tap DELETE.
Delete items through search
You can also delete individual items by using the search feature.
- On the CHATS tab, tap Search.
- Tap Photos, Videos, or Documents.
- Tap the item you want to delete.
- Tap More > Delete.
- Optionally, tap Delete media in this chat.
- Tap DELETE.
Low storage alerts
If the amount of available storage on your device reaches critically low levels, WhatsApp might not be able to function properly. If this happens, WhatsApp might prompt you to free up space in order to continue using the app.
You can also free up space by deleting apps you don’t use or large videos, photos, or files saved on your phone. For more information about how to free up storage on your phone outside of WhatsApp, please contact your phone’s manufacturer.
Related resources:
- How to free up storage on WhatsApp on iPhone
- About forwarding limits
No comments:
Post a Comment