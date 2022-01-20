Denpasar Police reveal the reason why British citizen committed suicide in Bali

Thursday, January 20, 2022 00:46 WIB
"The victim, Matthew Happer, has worked in Bali for 1 year and 11 months as a Chef in a hotel in Bali, but due to the effects of the pandemic, this victim is no longer working," said Denpasar Police Chief Kombes Pol Jansen Avitus Panjaitan during a press conference in Denpasar. , Bali, Wednesday.
He said some of the evidence found was a single-edged kitchen knife 15 cm long, CCTV footage, and drugs such as 36 TEVA 0118 25 Mg capsules, 1 used Pepel Remintal 5 Tablet (Olanzapine 5 Mg) containing anti-depressants.
From the facts of the investigation, the Chief of Police said that the victim had been at the scene since January 12, 2022 and on January 13, 2022, with Emmy, the victim's fiancee, and Ica, the owner of the house on the 2nd floor, sleeping.
Read also: Jember Police reveals the motive for the murder by a TV repairman
Read also: Immigration deports 10 foreigners suspected of extorting phone sex
Read also: Foreigner committing suicide in Ambon Immigration has not been recognized by the Myanmar government
Then at around 01.47 WITA, the victim felt confused, always pacing back and forth on the terrace of the house until 06.00 WITA. Then, at 06.01 WITA, the victim was in the garage, while her fiancé, Emmy, was outside on the phone.
He said some of the evidence found was a single-edged kitchen knife 15 cm long, CCTV footage, and drugs such as 36 TEVA 0118 25 Mg capsules, 1 used Pepel Remintal 5 Tablet (Olanzapine 5 Mg) containing anti-depressants.
From the facts of the investigation, the Chief of Police said that the victim had been at the scene since January 12, 2022 and on January 13, 2022, with Emmy, the victim's fiancee, and Ica, the owner of the house on the 2nd floor, sleeping.
Read also: Jember Police reveals the motive for the murder by a TV repairman
Read also: Immigration deports 10 foreigners suspected of extorting phone sex
Read also: Foreigner committing suicide in Ambon Immigration has not been recognized by the Myanmar government
Then at around 01.47 WITA, the victim felt confused, always pacing back and forth on the terrace of the house until 06.00 WITA. Then, at 06.01 WITA, the victim was in the garage, while her fiancé, Emmy, was outside on the phone.
"Not long ago, when Emmy, her fiancé, entered the house, it was locked and she saw the victim lying in the living room near the kitchen and on the left side of the victim's leg there was a kitchen knife," he explained.
At that time, Emmy, the victim's fiancé, immediately asked neighbors for help to open the door. Furthermore, the victim was taken to the Udayana Hospital UNUD Jimbaran.
The victim continued with an autopsy at Sanglah Hospital, Denpasar, with the result that the cause of death was due to a stab wound in the lower right abdomen involving a large blood vessel or artery, which was carried out by the victim himself.
Next, coordinate with the family for further handling of the corpse.
Reporter: Ayu Khania Pranishita
Editor: M Arief Iskandar
COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment