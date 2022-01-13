CanSino Quick Nasal Spray Booster Shot - Higher level of immune response than a Sinovac vaccine for those vaccinated with two Sinovac shots

Editor's Comments:
Editor's Comments: For those of us who have already been vaccinated with Sinovac vaccinations and are waiting for a booster shot this may be the answer.
In fact it may be the preferred answer as it appears it's better than an actual shot.
Time will tell. Let's hope this news becomes a reality soon.
China / Science
Could CanSino’s inhaled coronavirus vaccine booster be a quick, needle-free option?
Study finds Chinese vaccine induces a higher level of immune response than a Sinovac booster for those vaccinated with two Sinovac shots
Inhaled vaccines imitate natural Covid-19 infection, targeting the nose, throat and lungs entry points for a localised immune response
Holly Chik
CanSino Biologics’ inhaled vaccine must go through clinical trials for approval. A late-stage human trial involving 13,000 participants was registered on Clinicaltrials.gov last month.
CanSino’s inhaled Covid-19 vaccine booster induces a higher level of immune response for those vaccinated with two Sinovac shots than a third dose of the Sinovac vaccine, a team of Chinese researchers has found.
Study participants who received the CanSino booster showed “much stronger neutralising antibody responses” – at nearly seven to 11 times higher than that of a three-dose regimen of the Sinovac shot – according to the study of 420 people. The study has not been peer-reviewed.
