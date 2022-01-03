Beware -Domestic tourist to Bali tests postive for Omicron variant.

East Java Omicron Patients Staying and Traveling in Bali, Bali Health Office Tracks Close Contacts (KOMPAS.com/Akbar Bhayu Tamtomo) Omicron X Author Contributor Bali, Ach. Fawaidi | Editor Andi Hartik BALI , KOMPAS.com -
The Provincial Government has Bali carried out close contact tracing of Covid-19 patients with the variant Omicron in East Java. The first Omicron patient in East Java, who is a resident of Surabaya, was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after returning from Bali.
The head of the Bali Provincial Health Office, Ketut Suarjaya, admitted that he had sent a team to the location where the patient was staying while in Bali. "Tracing has been carried out on close contacts at the accommodation and tomorrow will be followed by a PCR swab," said Suarjaya when contacted by Kompas.com, Sunday (2/1/2022).
Read also: Omicron patient in East Java, Surabaya resident, just returned from Bali Visiting a number of places in Bali Get information, inspiration and insights in your email .
Register email Suarjaya explained, based on the data he received, the Surabaya residents infected with the B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant were domestic tourists visiting Bali.
The Surabaya resident came to Bali by land and visited a number of places on the Island of the Gods on December 20 to 25, 2021.
While on vacation in Bali, the tourist spent the night in the Nusa Dua area, Badung Regency. "Domestic tourists from Surabaya.
He (via) land, uses a private car from Surabaya, he stays in the Sawangan area of Nusa Dua," said Suarjaya. Read also: Khofifah asks residents not to panic about Omicron's findings in East Java Suarjaya ensured that all places visited by the tourists would be tracked.
People who were in close contact with him will be subjected to a PCR swab test.
Currently, it focuses on people who have close contact at the tourist's place of stay.
However, Suarjaya did not specify the number of people who had close contact with the patient. "I don't know the number (of close contacts), but the Health Office team has gone to the location (the hotel) and will take the PCR swab tomorrow," he said.
All samples from the PCR swab results will be sent directly to the Health Research and Development laboratory of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia to be investigated for the type of Covid-19 variant. "(Sent) to Litbangkes, because this case (Surabaya residents) is already Omicrom, right," he said.
Meanwhile, for tracing at tourist sites that have been visited by the Omicron positive patient, Suarjaya has not been able to provide further information.
His party is currently still coordinating with the East Java Covid-19 Task Force, including with the patient regarding which tourist attractions he visited while in Bali. "He forgot where he was and who he was with, what is clear is that he had traveled to several places but he doesn't remember who he met with," said Suarjaya.
It's true that the Omicron variant has been detected in East Java "He said to tourist objects.
But because he is currently being treated at the hospital, it is a bit difficult to contact him," he continued.
Therefore, Suarjaya admitted that it was a little difficult to track where the patient was while in Bali.
"He just said (to) tourist attractions, he didn't go into details and he also didn't know who he met, he didn't know.
This was a bit of a hassle.
But he said he had used the PeduliLindung application," he explained.
His party appealed to residents in Bali to always comply with health protocols.
If he feels symptoms of Covid-19, he asks to immediately report to the nearest Covid-19 Task Force. "
Now (the Covid-19 case in Bali) is still sloping, hopefully there won't be a spike in cases," he said.
Editors Comments :
As I warned yesterday after reading about how careless locals, residents and domestic tourists have been during the holidays in Bali/
"The bottom line is this Covid has not gone away." L.B. M 2022/01/02
I reasoned "in most countries in the world it's reaching new all-time highs as far as cases with the new Omicron variant.
All those people running around without masks on the West Coast areas in my opinion are complete idiots and have no consideration for others.
During the last two years I've had a friend die from Covid here in Bali and a few of my clients have come down with it. It was not pleasant.
Just take a look at what's happening in Singapore and Hong Kong today and you're seeing news such as one person in a restaurant infecting many others.
So I plead for those of you that live here in Bali. When the domestic tourists leave at the end of the holidays don't let your guard down.
Remember it took us 2 to 3 Months in Bali before we even got our first Covid case after most of the world was infected.
I do believe that this Omicron virus may only last a short time.
So let's just be careful the next few months.
Please for the sake of you your families the and the Indonesians that you interact with.
This too shall pass and hopefully we will get over it in the first quarter of this year and get back to normal.
Patience is a virtue and it is time to be virtuous not careless."
