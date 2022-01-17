15th January 2022
Denpasar (ANTARA) - The Bali provincial government has prepared 60 hotels with 11,960 rooms for quarantining Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) and international travelers (PPLN) entering the island.
"Of the 60 hotels, 8 hotels are specifically for PPLN, who are Indonesian citizens, PMI (whose) repatriation (has been) funded by the state, and the rest are paid quarantine hotels for PPLN," secretary of Bali province's COVID-19 Task Force, I Made Rentin, said here on Saturday.
In addition to the hotels, six government-owned buildings with a total of 433 beds can be used for quarantine, he added.
Given the global spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to prepare quarantine facilities for PMI and PPLN, Rentin said.
This is especially important since Bali and the Riau Islands are the two entry points for PPLN, both foreigners and Indonesian citizens, who plan to visit tourist destinations in Indonesia, he explained.
Rentin also outlined mitigation plans for Indonesian migrant workers in Bali.
If PMI show symptoms or their PCR results come positive, the COVID-19 task force at the quarantine hotel will need to inform the Port Health Office, regional COVID-19 Task Force, and Bali Medical Tourism Association (BMTA), he said.
Once the case is reported, officials will send doctors and coordinate with the insurance company, he informed. Meanwhile, PMI with no symptoms or mild symptoms will be directly transferred to a centralized hotel, he added.
"For PMI who have moderate/severe symptoms, they will be immediately taken to a referral hospital for further treatment," he said.
The same treatment protocol will apply to PPLN entering Bali island, he added.
In addition to quarantine hotels, Bali has prepared referral hospitals for COVID-19 and PCR laboratories, Rentin said. Of the 62 referral COVID-19 hospitals, 19 hospitals have been prepared for PPLN, he added.
Meanwhile, 26 laboratory facilities have been equipped with 57 PCR tools, with a maximum testing capability of 10,630 per day, Rentin said. Of the 26 laboratories, one laboratory is being used for Omicron screening (SGTF), he added.
