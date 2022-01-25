Bali named as most popular destination in Asia for 2022

Editor's Comments:
Bali Voted Most Popular Destination in Asia
Once again Bali has beat other famous areas of Asia such as Singapore Bangkok etc. to be chosen as the number one destination that travellers wish to go to in Asia, according to Tripadvisor arguably the largest online travel website in the world.
This is not surprising to us that live in Bali because we are aware of what Bali has to offer. Some of the lowest hotel rates and best attractions in the world.
Bali, number one destination in the world
This follows up from a year ago when Tripadvisor Readers chose ball as the number one destination in the world moving up from fourth place behind London, Paris, and Greece to number one slot.
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what is going to happen when the gates finally open without quarantine which maybe it early as a few weeks travellers will flock to Bali.
By Kristin Mariano On Jan 21, 2022
TD Editor
If 2021 was the year travellers dipped their toes in the water with smaller getaways and outdoors trips, 2022 is shaping up to be the year we return to travel in a big way.
Despite new variant surges, data shows that the desire to travel remains stronger than ever. In fact, in a recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey, 71% of travellers globally say they are likely to travel for leisure in 2022.
Just as travellers are ramping up on their plans for the year, Tripadvisor has announced the first of its highly anticipated, annual community-powered Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations.
“As the world returns to travel, trips will look different than before. New destinations, new experiences, and new priorities will take center stage.
Nearly three-quarters (70%) of travellers globally say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans,” said Sarah Mathews, Group Head of Media Partnerships APAC at Tripadvisor. “Our goal is to help guide travellers to discover the best trips for them.
Whether they’re outdoor enthusiasts, food lovers or sun seekers, the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Destinations have carefully curated subcategories that are sure to inspire their next big trip.”
On Tripadvisor’s hallmark Popular Destinations list, highlighting the highest-rated and most loved spots around the globe, Dubai has officially dethroned perennial icons like London, Paris and Rome for the crown of the Most Popular Destination in the world for 2022.
Asian destinations that made it to the world list include Bali, New Delhi, Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket. While Bali, Indonesia earned the top spot, India has dominated the list in Asia with five entries.
The top 10 Popular Destinations in Asia for 2022 are:
- Bali, Indonesia
- New Delhi, India
- Singapore
- Jaipur, India
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Phuket, Thailand
- Goa, India
- Udaipur, India
- Mumbai, India
- Hong Kong
